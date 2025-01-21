John Mozeliak's all-time St. Louis Cardinals roster

The All-Mozeliak Outfielders

Left field: Matt Holliday, Tyler O'Neill

Perhaps one of the best moves of John Mozeliak's tenure was acquiring Matt Holliday. The Cardinals acquired him at the 2009 trade deadline for Brett Wallace, Clayton Mortensen, and Shane Peterson. He then signed an extension to stay with the Cardinals through 2016. As a Cardinal, Holliday batted .293, mashed 156 home runs, and racked up 26.4 fWAR. He was a four-time All-Star, he received the Silver Slugger award in 2010, and he reached as high as 11th in National League MVP voting.

Tyler O'Neill backs up Holliday for the Cardinals. While the main storyline surrounding O'Neill was his injury history, he still provided strong production when healthy. Tyler slashed .248/.318/.458 and accumulated 8.8 fWAR in 477 games as a Cardinal. His departure was unceremonious, but he still provided many strong performances including a top-10 MVP finish in 2021.

Honorable mentions: Randal Grichuk, Marcell Ozuna

Center field: Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler

Harrison Bader was hands down the best center fielder who was acquired by John Mozeliak. Bader was drafted in 2015, and he received his lone Gold Glove as a Cardinal in 2021. Harrison Bader slashed .246/.320/.409 as a Cardinal, and he was one of the best defenders in the game while playing in St. Louis.

Both Jon Jay and Tommy Pham were drafted prior to John Mozeliak's time at the helm, so they aren't eligible for this exercise.

Dexter Fowler's time with the Cardinals is bound to divide fans, but he was the second-best center fielder over the last 18 years. He slashed .233/.334/.408 as a Cardinal in 1,500 plate appearances, and he was worth 1.4 fWAR.

Honorable mentions: Dylan Carlson, Peter Bourjos

Right field: Lance Berkman, Carlos Beltran

At first glance, I wasn't overwhelmed by the options in right field. The Cardinals haven't produced a star in this spot on the field like they have at others, but the players who have played here during Mozeliak's tenure have plenty of great stories behind them. I opted for Lance Berkman, the hero of the 2011 postseason, and Carlos Beltran as starters here. Berkman had a 158 wRC+ in his brief tenure with the Cardinals, but he was the club's best player down the stretch in the 2011 playoffs.

Carlos Beltran is Berkman's backup, as he slashed .282/.343/.493 in his two years with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a two-time All-Star in St. Louis, and he was integral to the team rebounding following the departure of Albert Pujols.

Honorable mentions: Jason Heyward, Stephen Piscotty

Designated hitter: Jose Martinez

Jose Martinez was beloved as a Cardinal. The right-handed hitter would have excelled as a designated hitter; however, the universal DH sadly wasn't an option when he was a Cardinal. Martinez slashed .298/.363/.458 for a wRC+ of 122. He hit 41 home runs in just under 400 games. If the designated hitter were an option when Martinez was with the Cardinals, he would have been perfect for the job.