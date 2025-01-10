John Mozeliak confirms Cardinals are shopping for these 2 needs before Spring Training

The St. Louis Cardinals have been eerily quiet during the 2024-2025 offseason to this point, with their only moves as waiver claims of pitchers Roddery Munoz and Bailey Horn. But President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said that the Cardinals are looking to add a veteran relief pitcher and a right-handed bat to the roster before Spring Training rolls around.

The Cardinals' 40-man roster currently sits at 39 players, and the addition of another position player likely depends on whether the team is able to unload Nolan Arenado. If Arenado remains with the Cardinals, there is unlikely to be room for another hitter to receive significant plate appearances, as the starting lineup seems mostly set in stone. This could change if the Cardinals decide to upgrade in center field, where they currently have the options of the light-hitting Michael Siani and Victor Scott. They could also roll with Lars Nootbaar, although he is better served in an outfield corner.

A reunion with free agent Harrison Bader could be in the cards. The 31-year-old former Cardinal hit only .236 with the New York Mets in 2024, but he would still serve as an offensive upgrade over the lefty-hitting Siani and Scott. On the pitching side, the loss of Andrew Kittredge to the Baltimore Orioles has opened a spot for a relief pitcher. Several bullpen arms remain available via free agency, the most valuable of whom looks to be Tanner Scott, a 2024 All-Star who posted a minute 1.75 ERA. However, it's unlikely that the Cardinals will be swimming in the deep end when it comes to relief help.

Despite Mozeliak's comments that the team is still looking to be active before Spring Training, Arenado's status looks to be the main driver of how the Cardinals will attack the remainder of the offseason. The sooner the Cardinals can trade Arenado, the better, as more players will be available to sign before they've been snapped up by other teams. But fans shouldn't be too giddy, as the cut to payroll likely signifies that the team will be hunting for bargains on the market.