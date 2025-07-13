JJ Wetherholt shines at the Futures Game to show how bright Cardinals future is

JJ Wetherholt was the lone St. Louis Cardinals prospect to play in the All-Star Futures Game this year. The pressure was on for the organization's top prospect and 2024 top draft pick to carry the weight of the system not only on Saturday afternoon but also for the foreseeable future.

Wetherholt hit leadoff for the National League team, and he started off the game strongly. Wetherholt laced a double in his first at-bat of the game to left-center field that clanked off the wall in the outfield. The ball had an exit velocity of 105.9 off the bat with a launch angle of 21 degrees, and it travelled 386 feet.

JJ Wetherholt leads off the bottom of the 1st with a double in his first Futures Game plate appearance. pic.twitter.com/exirXfcWaN — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) July 12, 2025

JJ Wetherholt's showing at the Futures game should excite Cardinals fans.

Wetherholt hit his rocket of a double off Parker Messick, the Cleveland Guardians' No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

JJ went 1-4 on the night with a strikeout, but one of his outs was a lineout to center field that was hit at 102.4 MPH with a launch angle of 20 degrees. The ball travelled 363 feet. Wetherholt hit this pitch off Noah Schultz, the 17th-overall prospect in all of baseball and a player who is nearing the majors at the young age of just 21.

The Cardinals' prized infield prospect's final at-bat in the sixth inning ended on a soft groundout in the infield. Wetherholt also struck out in the third inning. He started the game at designated hitter but was switched to second base later in the game. He logged one assist during the game.

Wetherholt's start in this game is coming on the heels of his recent promotion to Triple-A Memphis. JJ was moved to Memphis on July 7th after slashing .300/.425/.466 in 275 plate appearances with Double-A Springfield. He hit seven home runs, scored 39 times, and drove in 34 runners in 62 games, and he added 14 stolen bases to his gaudy numbers with Springfield.

He's played primarily shortstop as a prospect, a spot currently occupied by Masyn Winn for the major-league team. He could play third base or second base very capably.

Wetherholt's promotion to Triple-A was much deserved, and he's already started his time there off well through only three games. Wetherholt has a .364 batting average and a 1.326 OPS in only 12 at-bats. He's hit a double, triple, and home run already while striking out two times and walking once.

JJ Wetherholt is knocking on the door of the majors, and his showing at the Futures Game is making his arrival to St. Louis even more imminent. If he can continue to put up strong numbers at the highest level in the minors, Wetherholt could find himself making his MLB debut by the end of the year.

JJ Wetherholt's showing at the All-Star Futures Game and in very brief time at Triple-A Memphis already is a promising sign for the Cardinals' future. The versatile infielder will be a key part of the team's future for many years to come.