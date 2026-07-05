JJ Wetherholt sets another Cardinals record during his historic rookie campaign

On the same day that JJ Wetherholt was woefully snubbed from the National League All-Star team, he deposited the very first pitch of the St. Louis Cardinals clash with the Chicago Cubs on the Fourth of July into the bleachers at Wrigley Field. In doing so, Wetherholt just set another Cardinals record in what has been a historic year for the rookie second baseman.

With that home run, Wetherholt now has four leadoff home runs on the season, the most by any Cardinals rookie in franchise history. If Wetherholt keeps up this pace, he could end up setting the Cardinals single season record for leadoff home runs by any player.

This isn't the first time Wetherholt has set a Cardinals record this season. Back in April, Wetherholt set a far more obscure record for the Cardinals' history books - passing Jon Jay for the most consecutive games hit by a pitch in franchise history.

That's pretty impressive and a bit surprising, considering that Ivan Herrera is on pace to set an MLB record for most times being hit by a pitch in a single season! Something must be in the water!

Putting a rookie like Wetherholt in the leadoff spot from day one of this season was not only a big honor, but it also was a lot of pressure to put on the shoulders of someone who had never taken an at-bat in a Major League game prior to Opening Day. He immediately showed that he was ready that weekend with a home run in his first career game and a walk-off hit in his second, and he's really turned into a force at the top of the Cardinals lineup.

JJ Wetherholt has become a weapon for the Cardinals in the leadoff spot

In so many ways, Wetherholt has embodied the role of a modern leadoff man more than the Cardinals could have possibly asked for. His .363 OBP entering play on Sunday is third-best in baseball among players with at least 300 plate appearances in the leadoff spot, and his 15.5 K% and 10.2 BB% both rank in the top three as well. After a slow start to the year with his bat in terms of base hits, his average is now up to .268, and he's pairing that with more slugging than anyone expected.

Along with that, Wetherholt has been dynamic on the basepaths in a way that helps the Cardinals maximize run production. His nine stolen bases so far are nice, but his +3 baserunning value is top 11 in the sport.

Part of what makes Wetherholt so dynamic at the top of the Cardinals' lineup is how he almost always puts together a really good at-bat. He's seen 3.92 pitches per at-bat this season, well above-average among all hitters, but isn't so selective that he won't drive a pitch early in the count that he can do damage with. If pitchers are careful with Wetherholt, he'll work the count, and if they go after him, he'll make them pay.

Even when Wetherholt has been in a slump, he still finds ways to get on base and impact the game. That's the kind of hitter you want at the top of the order.

JJ Wetherholt has been the engine of the Cardinals' lineup this year, and hopefully, that will result in an All-Star nod over the next week or so.