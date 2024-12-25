Is the Chaim Bloom era the end of the "The Cardinal Way"?

In 1968, George Marshall Kissell joined the St. Louis Cardinals as a roving instructor. He, along with Dave Ricketts, formed what most people know today as "The Cardinal Way".

This methodology preaches hard work, determination to your craft, consistency, and a sense of professionalism that isn't found in other organizations. This methodology formed two of the most successful periods of time in Cardinals' history in the 1980s and the 2000s. In both of those decades, the Cardinals would attend six World Series and win three of them.

Despite the passing of both Ricketts and Kissell in 2008, The Cardinal Way still remains. It was turned into a 117-page document in 2011 that is required reading for everyone involved in the Cardinals' system from the lowest-level scout to the team's best player.

The game has changed since Ricketts and Kissell were with the Cardinals, but the core principles of The Cardinal Way remain. While this format may seem antiquated at this point, there's something to be said about the amount of success the organization had while utilizing it. The Cardinals must adapt to modern times, yes, but keeping a sense of tradition will do them well in the era of Chaim Bloom.

This begs the question: who is left to continue The Cardinal Way?

Kissell and Ricketts have passed. Gary LaRocque is leaving the organization after 16 years. John Mozeliak is fading into the sunset after 2025. Jeff Lunhow hasn't been in the organization for over a decade. Dan Kantrovitz and Sig Mejdal have both been away for a long time. Is The Cardinal Way about to become extinct?

Derrick Goold discussed this in one of his recent chats, and I wanted to dig a bit deeper.

Ron "Pop" Warner is the closest link to the old guard still in the organization. Pop was drafted by the Cardinals in 1991, and he played at various levels of the minors for about nine years. Following his retirement in 2000, the Cardinals brought Warner on as a coach in the minors, and he's worked his way up the food chain to be the team's current third base coach. Warner is the most direct connection to the geniuses of old.

After Pop Warner, Jose Oquendo, a player throughout the 1980s and 1990s with the Cardinals, will continue the "grinder" mentality in players like Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, Thomas Saggese, and Jordan Walker. He, along with Willie McGee and Jon Jay, will coach hard work and determination in the next generation of Cardinals.

John Vuch, another person who was instrumental in the formation of The Cardinal Way with Ricketts and Kissell, remains in the front office to assist Chaim Bloom. Vuch is a Director of Baseball Administration according to the Cardinals' official website.

Dean Kiekhefer and Ryan Ludwick are both former players. Kiekhefer was hired last year as an assistant pitching coach, and Ludwick is a roving hitting instructor. Both of these coaches will maintain the Cardinals' tradition.

It's also possible, albeit not necessary, that Cardinal legends like Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Chris Carpenter, and Albert Pujols return in the near future as coaches. The list of Cardinal Way truthers beyond those four legends is long as reliable, nonetheless.

It's also on Chaim Bloom to decide whether he wants to continue The Cardinal Way, amend it to fit his style or abolish it altogether. Regardless, the resources and people are already in the system even after long-time Cardinals like George Kissell, Dave Ricketts, Gary LaRocque, and John Mozeliak depart.