Team offense under Marmol

A manager has limited control over batting average, OBP, or other fundamental hitting statistics; these are primarily the responsibility of the players and hitting coaches. However, once a player reaches first base, the manager’s role in guiding them home becomes paramount.

XBT% — Extra Bases Taken Percentage - In other words, do they stop the runners at first, turning doubles into singles and triples into doubles? You could blame this on the coaches, but the manager is the one that ultimately determines the aggressiveness of the team. League average is 42%. This year they are 43%. Last year they were 44%.

Not much better or worse but still average

Stolen Bases: More teams are generating runs by stealing. The rule changes a couple of years ago made it much easier. Few teams have anyone who is given an automatic green light. Most of the time, steals are called. This year they rank 25th with 35 steals. League average is 47. Last year they ranked 22nd.

Worse than last year and still way below league average

Bunts: How is this manager with moving the runner over? This year the Cardinals rank 17th in bunts with 17 bunts. Last year they were 12th in bunts. League average is 15 bunts.

Worse than last year and barely above league average

1stS3: (On First, when a single is hit, and the runner reaches third or scores) The age-old first to third. One of the prettiest plays in baseball. Last year they ranked 9th. This year 5th. I’m sure you think that this is because Victor Scott is on the team. You would be wrong. He has the fastest speed on the team, but Brendan Donovan has more.

Better than last year and ranking in the top five.

Pinch Hitting: Last year, they ranked 26th for the number of pinch hits. This year they rank 28th with 26. League average is 39.

Worse than last year and way below average

Pinch Hit Leverage Index: The index measures the importance of the context in which a pinch hitter was used; a value above one indicates above-average pressure. This year it they are again the second highest team to bring in pinch hitters in high-leverage spots. So the Cardinals bring in few pinch hitters and for the most part only bring them in at high leverage spots.