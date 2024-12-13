How would this offseason differ if the Cardinals planned to compete in 2025?

Sign: 1B Christian Walker (34 years old in 2025, previously with Arizona Diamondbacks)

In this situation, the Cardinals still decided to let Paul Goldschmidt walk, leaving an every day, middle-of-the-order spot open at first base. At the outset of the offseason, the Cardinals front office announced that catcher Willson Contreras would be the team's regular first baseman in 2025, despite a total of 51 innings and none since 2019 at the cold corner, leaving question marks about what type of defensive value he can provide after the Cardinal infield was spoiled with Goldschmidt's glove.

A move that could counteract this position change and allow Contreras to stay behind the plate would be to sign veteran first baseman Christian Walker, formerly of the Arizona Diamondbacks. While it is true that Contreras' injuries can be related back to his time catching, a hopeful Yadier Molina appearance this spring training could have made necessary adjustments to keep him out of harm's way. This would leave the door open for Walker, a soon-to-be 34-year-old who did not truly breakout at the MLB level until 2022, when he played in 160 games and popped 36 home runs while taking home his first of three consecutive Gold Glove awards.

Baseball-reference's player comparison tool for Walker and Goldschmidt since 2022 shows that both players are extremely similar, although Goldy still holds the total WAR calculation thanks again to his MVP season and higher stolen base total. In these three seasons, however, Walker has hit 13 more homers and knocked in 21 more runs than Goldschmidt despite playing less games.

To compare even further, I adjusted the comparison tool to the two most recent years which really drove home the fact that Walker has been a much more valuable player than Goldschmidt. Walker played the past two seasons making just under $18 million compared to Goldy's over $50 million and Walker provided more value across the board.

While the now-former Cardinal played in about 20 more games than Walker, the younger first baseman outproduced Goldschmidt by approximately 2.0 total WAR by both Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference totals. The measures that the incumbent did provide more value was in the hit total, batting average, and stolen bases, however, this was close enough to consider it a wash. Goldschmidt's batting average was a mere .003 points higher than Walker's over this time and his 22 stolen bases outpaced him by 9 but the Cardinals probably would not expect either of these players to run much in the 2025 season.

To truly separate Walker's value from Goldschmidt the power numbers and defensive metrics tilt the needle in Walker's favor. Over the past two seasons, Walker has a higher OPS (.818 to .763) and OPS+ (122 to 109) while hitting a dozen more home runs and knocking in over 30 more runs. Walker also used the last three seasons to steal the Gold Glove award from Goldschmidt, providing the Cardinals with increased first base defense than the previous seasons or what Contreras should be expected to produce.

While not exactly young, being three years younger than Goldschmidt and a late-blooming player, Walker's financial value will most likely be lower than Goldschmidt in his prime. Initial estimates of Walker's next contract fall in a shorter term two or three-year deal around $20 million per year.