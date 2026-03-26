How to watch Cardinals on TV in 2026 with and without cable: Full streaming guide

The St. Louis Cardinals have officially kicked off the 2026 season, and Opening Day is the start of all of the fun.

While the Budweiser Clydesdales and Cardinals Hall of Famers are traipsing around Busch Stadium, several fans at home have been left wondering how they can watch and follow the Cardinals this year.

With the crumbling of the organization's TV deal with FanDuel Sports Network over the offseason and the subsequent transferring of the Cardinals' TV rights by Major League Baseball, it's been a convoluted mess for fans simply wanting to watch their favorite team on television. All offseason, DirecTV and Spectrum customers have been waiting to find out what channel they can watch the Cardinals.

While the majority of games will be watched via a subscription to Cardinals.TV or MLB.TV for out-of-market fans, Matrix Midwest will broadcast 10 games over-the-air (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable). Additionally, 20 Memphis Redbirds games and at least 10 Springfield Cardinals games will be aired live on Matrix Midwest.

How to watch the Cardinals on cable in 2026

Things are a bit more complicated this year than in previous years. The Cardinals ended their rights deal with FanDuel Sports Network, but those with cable will still be able to watch games. Games will be on air on channel 362 for Charter/Spectrum Digital, channel 233 for Charter/Spectrum (set-top box; channel 535 in Evansville, Indiana), channel 1261 on Comcast/XFinity, and channel 672 on DirecTV. The Cardinals will air on channels 1742 (HD) and 742 (SD) for those with U-verse.

A full list of channels and regional cable providers can be found here.

How to stream the Cardinals without cable in 2026

For those who are in the St. Louis market, you can stream the Cardinals on Cardinals.TV for only $99.99 for the year. Out-of-market fans will have to purchase a subscription to MLB.TV for $149.99 for the year. You can then download the MLB app on all smartphones, tablets, or Smart TVs to stream games.

How to watch the Cardinals' out-of-market games in 2026

As things currently stand, 15 of the Cardinals' 162 games will be broadcast on different platforms. These games will be carried exclusively on FOX (6), NBC/Peacock (4), Apple TV (2), ESPN (2), or ABC (1). The national television schedule is subject to change.

Currently, 15 regular-season Cardinals games will be carried exclusively on either FOX (6), NBC/Peacock (4), Apple TV (2), ESPN (2), or ABC (1) as part of Major League Baseball’s national television packages. The television schedule is subject to change.

If you plan to not miss a single second of the action, well, buckle up, because your first subscription requirement will arrive on the very first day of the season.

Who is on the broadcast team for the Cardinals?

Chip Caray and Brad Thompson will return for the vast majority of Cardinals games. Dani Wexelman, a newcomer to the staff, will travel with the Cardinals on road games, and Jim Hayes will handle the sideline reporting for home games. Mark Sweeney and Stefan Caray will also be in the booth for some games throughout the year.

Al Hrabosky and Ricky Horton will join Mark Sweeney for pregame and postgame analysis.