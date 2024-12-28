How Thomas Saggese could disrupt the 2025 St. Louis Cardinals lineup

Infielder Thomas Saggese quickly won over the hearts of Cardinal fans. After being acquired via trade at the 2023 trade deadline, Saggese raked in the minors. He won the Texas League Most Valuable Player award that season, and he set himself up for ample success in 2024.

He didn't hit as well in 2024 as he did in 2023, but Saggese was promoted late in the season. He made his debut on September 10th, and he went 0-4 that day. His first hit would come just two days later on September 12th against the Cincinnati Reds. Saggese finished 2024 with a .204/.250/.306 slash line with one home run and four runs batted in for a 55 OPS+.

Saggese went to the Arizona Fall League and showed out. He slashed .391/.524/.594 with two home runs, seven doubles, and 10 runs batted in. He walked more times (16) than he struck out (15). He seemed to have fixed his swing rate at pitches outside of the zone.

What makes Saggese so valuable as a young player would be his versatility paired with his power potential. Saggese can capably play second base and third base, and he can fill in at shortstop if needed. In fact, he played the bulk of his Triple-A innings (593.1) at shortstop last year.

At the moment, Saggese figures to have a bench role locked down for the 2025 season. If Nolan Arenado isn't traded, he'll sit behind Arenado, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Gorman on the infield depth chart. There's also a chance the Cardinals sign a true backup shortstop to relieve Masyn Winn from time to time; however, if the organization's plan is to play Masyn Winn in at least 150 games next year, Saggese can more than capably fill in at shortstop.

But what if Thomas Saggese goes nuts in spring training?

Could he leapfrog Nolan Gorman at third or second base? What if the team decides to play an offensive-minded lineup with Brendan Donovan in left field and Saggese as the team's primary utility player?

Thomas Saggese's spring performance could be the most important one to watch come March this year. A strong spring showing could give him a boost in the depth chart. Nolan Gorman had a rough 2024. His strikeouts became too much to swallow, and his power was virtually sapped. If Oli Marmol and John Mozeliak aren't willing to gamble with Gorman next year, Saggese would prove a viable Plan B.

The assumption is that Nolan Gorman will become the team's third baseman and Brendan Donovan will backfill at second base if Nolan Arenado is traded. That plan could change if Thomas Saggese has a strong spring showing. He could play second base and shift Donnie to the outfield or third base, thus displacing Michael Siani or Nolan Gorman. He could also play third base with Donovan staying at second, therefore only shifting Gorman out of the rotation.

Though Saggese's showing in limited time last year was nothing to write home about, him seeing major-league pitching for the first time could set him up for success in 2025 in the same way Masyn Winn found his stroke in 2024 after a brief and underwhelming showing in 2023.

Thomas Saggese's grind-it-out mentality, his lack of batting gloves, and his versatility are reminiscent of Matt Carpenter during the 2010s. Fans could be hungry for another player of this variety, and Saggese could be just that man if he shows out during spring training.