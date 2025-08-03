How the Cardinals' farm system improved after three trades

Acknowledging that the team could not contend, the St. Louis Cardinals traded away all of their veteran relief pitchers who were on expiring contracts at the trade deadline, opting to get a collection of high-upside, high-risk prospects.

The moves, which saw closers Ryan Helsley and Phil Maton, along with left-hander Steven Matz, depart, have improved the Cardinals' minor-league system. The team's Top 30 prospect list, according to MLB.com, is notably stronger with three players who cracked the rankings.

John Mozeliak told MLB.com that they made the decisions with a “longer view in terms of, ‘Are there decisions that we can make that would better situate the franchise in [2026] and beyond?’”

Here is a look at the players the Cardinals added:

From the New York Mets for Ryan Helsley: The Cardinals acquired three prospects for their two-time All-Star closer: Jesus Baez, a shortstop who is now the organization's No. 6 prospect; right-handed pitcher Nate Dohm, who checks in at No. 15; and right-handed pitcher Frank Elissalt.

From the Boston Red Sox for Steven Matz: The Cardinals added corner infielder Blaze Jordan, who is now the No. 19 prospect.

From the Texas Rangers for Phil Maton: The team received left-handed pitcher Mason Molina, now ranked 26th, and right-handed pitcher Skylar Hales.

While Frank Elissalt and Skylar Hales were not ranked, the other prospects now constitute nearly 15% of the Cardinals’ top 30 list.

The acquisitions represent a clear departure from the high-floor, low-risk players the franchise has targeted. Bernie Miklasz of STL Sports Central noted that the trade was a clear signal of the team’s new direction: “The Cardinals didn’t go for any marginal or fringy or low-value major-league types... No, the Cardinals specifically targeted three young prospects that have talent and upside.” He added that Bloom is “focused on the future and has no interest in half-measure stopgap moves that turned the Cardinals into a mediocre franchise.”

When you add in the players the Cardinals selected in the recent draft, you see the focus is now on high-upside players with significant tools but also with considerable risk. The club is banking on its revamped development system to help these prospects reach their full potential.

The farm system is now deeper with young talent, though much of it is still years away from the major leagues. MLB.com projects that Baez, Dohm, and Molina will be major-league ready by 2027. Jordan, however, could be ready for his debut as soon as this year, offering a glimpse of the power bat that the Cardinals will watch closely as they evaluate the future of the team's offense.

It's worth noting that a significant logjam now exists in the farm system, with 18 of the top 30 prospects being pitchers and three being catchers. This could lead to some of the newly acquired players being moved again in future deals as the Cardinals continue to shape their roster for the seasons to come.