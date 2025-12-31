How the Cardinals’ 2026 rebuild compares to the 1980s and 1990s

Other rebuilds

Today’s Cardinals cannot follow either the '80s or the '90s rebuild blueprint. The main reason is that in both, there was a sizable increase in payroll. Instead of those two cases, we need to look at other organizations.

The Baltimore Orioles

In 2019, they hired Mike Elias (from the Astros) and Sig Mejdal (an analytics genius). They didn't just trade players; they rebuilt their entire scouting and coaching department. They stopped spending on free agents entirely and funneled that money into technology, data, and international scouting. (Does this sound familiar?) It took 4-5 years, but they went from 115 losses to 101 wins in 2023. They now have a "pipeline" of talent that produces a new star almost every season.

The Houston Astros

In 2011, they hired Jeff Luhnow (who was a former Cardinals executive). They used a "ground up" approach so extreme it was nicknamed "The Process." The Astros ignored the MLB win-loss record for three years to focus only on drafting and "optimizing" the minor leagues. They won the 2017 World Series and became the most dominant team of the last decade. The Cardinals are essentially asking Chaim Bloom to do the same thing Luhnow did—modernize the scouting system.

The New York Yankees

In 2016, GM Brian Cashman convinced ownership to do something the Yankees never do: sell. They traded veterans (like Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller) not for cash, but for "high ceiling" prospects. The Yankees focused on a "youth movement" called the "Baby Bombers." They had only one "bad" year. By 2017, they were back in the ALCS led by a rookie, Aaron Judge. This is the "dream scenario" the Cardinals are hoping for—a rebuild so efficient it only takes 18-24 months.

1991 Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves

In 1990, the Twins and Braves were both in last place. In 1991, they were both in the World Series. The Twins increased their payroll enough to sign Jack Morris to lead an already good pitching staff. The Braves got lucky and saw Maddux, Glavin and Smoltz all mature at the same time.

What the Cardinals are doing is a hybrid of sorts. Like the '80s and '90s Cardinals, they have brought in a new GM with fresh eyes. Unlike those teams, since they have a shrinking budget, they are using some blueprints from the Orioles and the Astros to rebuild the entire system. Like the Twins and the Braves, they are going to concentrate on building up the pitching, but with a twist. They hope to catch lightning with some of the young pitchers like the Braves did with their big three.

The one advantage the Cardinals have is Chaim Bloom. He has already been through this with the Rays. What is different this time is that when the time is right, he is with a team that could spend to keep the homegrown assets if they want to.