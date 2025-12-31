How the Cardinals’ 2026 rebuild compares to the 1980s and 1990s

The 1990s rebuild

Whiteyball was a tremendous success for most of the '80s. They continued winning into the late '80s, losing the World Series in 1987 to the Twins. Late in 1989, Gussie Busch passed away, and everything changed. The brewery no longer wanted to invest in the team, and in 1990 Whitey Herzog resigned. His replacement, the eventual HOF manager, Joe Torre, didn’t do very well either under those conditions.

In 1995, Bill Dewitt Jr. and his group bought the team. DeWitt’s first major moves were hiring Walt Jocketty as general manager and Tony La Russa as manager in late 1995. They got to work and traded for some of La Russa’s players from Oakland—Dennis Eckersley, Todd Stottlemyre, and Royce Clayton. With a more robust budget, they also signed some of the major free agents that year: Ron Gant, Andy Benes, Gary Gaetti, and Willie McGee. They traded for or signed an entirely new starting pitching staff.

The result was a 26-game improvement in the standings, as the Cardinals went from 4th place in 1995 to 1st place in 1996.

The initial success was short-lived, however. By investing in older veteran players, there was a brief burst, but it was not sustainable. With a depleted minor league system, there was no one to backfill when needs arose.

Similarities between the 1990s and 2026:

Both rebuilds started with a "shock to the system" by bringing in high-level outsiders to replace a "stagnant" internal culture.

Both new front offices admitted the "old way" of doing things was no longer winning games.

A completely new shift in thinking. La Russa wanted players who played his way. Bloom is looking for players who fit the new system with high upside.

Differences between the 1990s and 2026:

DeWitt immediately increased payroll so La Russa could have the veterans he coveted. This year, they slashed the payroll.

With the change in ownership in the '90s, they needed to field a winning team immediately to prove to the fans things were different. Today, they want a team that will be successful over a longer period.