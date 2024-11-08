How have other former catchers fared in the switch to first base?

Willson Contreras will be the St. Louis Cardinals' primary first baseman in 2025.

The former catcher is making the switch from behind the plate to first base. In a decision made in conjunction with John Mozeliak, Contreras is hoping to remain healthier than he did in 2024 while allowing his offense to take off. With Paul Goldschmidt becoming a free agent and a lack of a high-end first-base prospect, the Cardinals are hoping Contreras can find success there.

Contreras isn't the first catcher to make the switch to first base in recent history. Several other All-Stars -- and one Hall of Famer -- have transitioned from behind the plate to the corner.

In 2014, Hall of Fame catcher Joe Mauer transitioned to first base following a succession of injuries while behind the plate. Carlos Santana left catching to become a first baseman. Buster Posey made the same switch in 2019. Salvador Perez has slowly been transitioning away from catching since 2023.

While each of these catchers thrived offensively while behind the plate, the hope in moving them to first base was to elongate their playing career while tapping into more offensive potency. Below you'll find some key offensive stats for each player as both a catcher and a first baseman.

Joe Mauer

Position Batting Average OPS wRC+ As C .328 .889 138 As 1B .279 .751 104

Buster Posey

Position Batting Average OPS wRC+ As C .292 .823 120 As 1B .314 .904 138

Carlos Santana

Position Batting Average OPS wRC+ As C .241 .790 121 As 1B .244 .790 116

Salvador Perez

Position Batting Average OPS wRC+ As C .272 .765 104 As 1B .256 .713 93

Across the board, we see better offensive statistics from these players as catchers than as first baseman, Buster Posey excluded. However, it's important to keep in mind when these players became first basemen. Typically, each of these players transitioned to first base in their age-32 season. Offense declines with age, so it's logical that their offensive output decreased as well.

Salvador Perez's defense saw and uptic as a first baseman according to outs above average. Buster Posey was essentially a neutral defender at first. Carlos Santana is now a Gold Glover at first. Joe Mauer accrued 22 outs above average at first base in only three seasons.

It's wholly possible Willson Contreras is able to repeat his offensive output we saw in 2024 at first base while being a plus defender there. In very limited time throughout his career, Contreras has proven to be a neutral defender at first according to outs above average. If given more practice and consistent time there, he could become a plus defender as well.

The track record of catchers converting to first base and seeing success is long in recent history. Willson Contreras could continue this trend in 2025 for the Cardinals.