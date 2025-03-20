How are former Cardinals performing in spring training with their new teams?

Dylan Carlson - Orioles

A polarizing player during his time in St. Louis, former top prospect Dylan Carlson had to settle for a prove-it deal with the Orioles. In Baltimore, though, there is a crowded outfield beyond O'Neill's presence, so Carlson has an uphill battle to crack the roster. The switch-hitter has done his best to stay with the big league squad, hitting .320 with two homers, a double, and eight RBIs. Carlson has also walked eight times while only striking out three times. As of now, though, he is most likely ticketed for Triple-A to start the season and wait for the call-up to Baltimore.

Tommy Pham - Pirates

Tommy Pham continues his tour around the league after landing a one-year deal with the Pirates with the plan for him to be the regular left fielder. Now with his tenth team, Pham has struggled this spring, hitting .121 with seven strikeouts and no extra-base hits. Vision is always a background concern for Pham due to his degenerative eye condition, but he has shown great patience so far this spring with 10 walks to bump his on-base percentage up to .326 despite the lack of hits. Cardinals fans can expect to see plenty of Pham at the top of the Pirates lineup.

T.J. McFarland - Athletics

The left-handed McFarland is entering his third season with the Athletics, bringing him back to Sacramento after leading the league in appearances last season. The veteran has a firm grasp on a bullpen role with the upstart A's and has continued his strong performance into the spring season. In six innings, McFarland has a 3.00 ERA with five strikeouts. He figures to slot into the Athletics bullpen as a matchup option who has consistently performed better against left-handed hitters.

Carson Kelly - Cubs

Carson Kelly was another top prospect who did not meet expectations, but that was not all his fault. Kelly was expected to slot in as the team's starting catcher once Yadier Molina retired, but Molina playing through the 2022 season made the Cardinals switch up that plan. Kelly was a major piece in the Paul Goldschmidt deal with the Diamondbacks and had a career year during his first season in the desert, popping 18 homers while receiving everyday playing time. However, injuries and more young catchers hampered Kelly's opportunities, and he had to work into a two-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The catcher had a great spring, hitting .421 with a homer and four RBIs while working in tandem with Miguel Amaya. The Cubs just began their season in Tokyo, and Kelly started the second game of the series, with his awkward passed ball starting the scoring for the Dodgers.

Randal Grichuk - Diamondbacks

Now in his 11th big-league season, Randal Grichuk decided to re-sign with the Diamondbacks after a solid year in 2024, where he popped 12 homers in just 106 games. Grichuk was a bench bat and platoon player last season, a role he looks to fill again in 2025 with more time potentially coming at DH. He had stayed healthy until recently leaving a game with ankle soreness, but the D'Backs manager downplayed the severity of the injury. Before the injury, Grichuk was hitting .333 with two homers, two doubles, and nine RBIs while continuing to improve his plate discipline. The outfielder mashed against lefties last season and will see most of his playing time coming from the strong side of a platoon.

Giovanny Gallegos - Dodgers

As quickly as he found success in St. Louis, Giovanny Gallegos, unfortunately, found misfortune just as fast, getting DFAd early in the 2024 season after struggling to show improvement from the year prior. He landed a minor league deal with the Dodgers that came with an invite to big league camp, but he was optioned to the minors after putting up a 5.68 ERA in 6.1 spring innings. Gallegos did show improved command and could be one of the first arms called up in a crowded collection of pitchers in the Dodgers system.

Jason Heyward - Padres

Somehow entering his 16th season in the majors, Jason Heyward received a simple one-year deal with the San Diego Padres. While he has not reached the expectations of a perennial MVP and Gold Glove outfielder, Heyward has carved out a nice career since debuting as a 20-year-old in 2010. With the Padres, the tall lefty figures to be the starting left fielder against right-handed pitchers. The spring has been a struggle for Heyward, but his spot on the roster appears safe. The 35-year-old is hitting .120 with one double over 25 at-bats.