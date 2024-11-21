Here's why the Cardinals will be worth watching in 2025

After multiple seasons of cobbling together a roster that could contend in a weak division, only to be tossed aside in the first round, the St. Louis Cardinals have finally realized that their former tried-and-true method for success is no longer reliable in today's game. With that in mind, the team is opting for a "retool" in 2025. Though the Cardinals still hope to retain an air of respectability, they are unlikely to make a push for the postseason. Despite this, there are still reasons to tune in to Cardinals games next year.

The Cardinals have stressed the need for younger players to receive opportunities in 2025, and the most intriguing of this crop looks to be Jordan Walker, who is facing a pivotal season in his development. Given the lessened expectations, the Cardinals should have no reason to demote Walker next year the way they have in prior seasons. They need to place Walker in the lineup for as many games as possible and let him sink or swim. The progress of one of baseball's former top prospects should be a key attraction for plugged-in Cardinals fans.

While Walker will likely garner the most attention, the other up-and-coming Cardinals can't be overlooked. Masyn Winn will strive to build upon an exceptional rookie season, and Thomas Saggese dominated the Arizona Fall League after the 2024 season concluded, hitting .391 with a 1.118 OPS. It's worth monitoring Saggese's progress in 2025 to see if he pushes Nolan Gorman for the second base job. On the pitching side, the Cardinals might toy with the idea of promoting the ascending Tink Hence or Quinn Mathews late in the season to see if either pitcher can flash the ability to anchor the rotation in their next window of competitiveness.

The Cardinals' catching situation will also be a source of interest. With Willson Contreras shifting to first base next season, Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages look poised to share the bulk of the catching duties. The Cardinals massively struggled to control the running game with Herrera behind the plate, and while the pitchers can't be absolved of all the blame, Herrera must improve his arm. The Cardinals seemed to prefer playing Pages down the stretch in 2024, opting for defense over offense. How manager Oli Marmol will divide the time between the two catchers and what skill he'll prioritize will be a development worthy of observation.

Even if the Cardinals aren't banking on a playoff appearance in 2025, fans shouldn't ignore the team's performance. How the young players fare will be a clear window into whether the Cardinals' retool will be brief or whether more tinkering will be needed before the team can make another World Series run.