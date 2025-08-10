Heartwarming Adam Wainwright-Jen Pawol story only adds to his lore as a gentleman

Umpire Jen Pawol made history on Saturday afternoon when she became the first woman umpire in Major League Baseball history. Pawol has worked over 1,200 Minor League games throughout her career, and she finally made her first MLB appearance after years of umpiring in the minors.

Pawol was at first base in Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves, and she continued the day working third base in the night game. She'll be calling balls and strikes on Sunday afternoon.

The anecdotes and connections that several players have with her have been brought to light over the last few days as her debut arrived. However, one such story should touch the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans.

Adam Wainwright once had a rehab assignment where Jen Pawol was umpiring, and he gave her one of the best compliments she could have wanted.

Adam Wainwright started the 2023 season, his final professional season, on the Injured List due to a groin injury he sustained while pitching for the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

As a result of his injury, Wainwright had two rehab starts at Double-A Springfield and one start at Triple-A Memphis to help build back up. In his lone start at Memphis that year, Wainwright went 5.2 innings and gave up four runs while striking out nine and walking only one. That was enough for the Cardinals, and he was activated from the IL and made his season debut on May 6th.

During that rehab start with Memphis, Jen Pawol was a part of the umpire crew. As is customary, Wainwright went to an umpire, this time Pawol, to have his hands, hat, and belt inspected for foreign substances. Wainwright took this as an opportunity to show gratitude for what Pawol is doing for the sport and women all over the country.

“It was my first year in Triple-A, and I was going around doing the pitcher checks for foreign substances,” Pawol said. “And I was on the plate, and he's pitching, so I got to do my job. And I went up to him to do the pitcher check. And right off the bat, he said, ‘Jen, I just want you to know that I have daughters, and I think this is so cool, and I'm rooting for you, and good luck.’”

Wainwright spoke of how much it means to his two girls to see a woman umpiring in professional baseball. With Pawol now at the highest level of baseball, millions of little girls throughout the world will see that they, too, can achieve this feat.

Wainwright has always been known as a gentleman. He won the Roberto Clemente Award, an award that recognizes the player who best represents baseball through his character, community involvement, philanthropy, and contributions both on and off the field, in 2020. Due to his efforts with Big League Impact, Wainwright was able to raise $5.8 million for charitable clauses. He was able to serve people in Haiti with water and education services.

Adam Wainwright's history with umpire Jen Pawol goes back several years. Her debut in the majors is noteworthy and meaningful for several people, particularly young girls, throughout the country.