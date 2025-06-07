Happy birthday, Cardinals Hall of Famer Ray Lankford!

One of the best center fielders in St. Louis Cardinals history turned 58 on Thursday. Ray Lankford, ranked among the top 24 Cardinals according to Baseball-Reference.com WAR, was a thirteen-year member of the Cardinals organization.

Lankford was born in Los Angeles on June 5, 1967. After prepping at Grace M. Davis High School in Modesto, Lankford stayed in town and attended Modesto Junior College. In 1986, the Chicago Cubs selected Lankford in the third round of the MLB Draft, but the star baseball player elected to stay another year at Modesto.

One year later, the Cardinals selected Lankford in the third round. In four seasons in the minors, Lankford averaged a .373 OBP. After batting .260/.362/.410 in 132 games with Triple-A Louisville, the Cardinals called up to Lankford. In his MLB debut on August 21, 1990, against the Atlanta Braves, Lankford picked up his first career hit, a single against future Hall of Famer John Smoltz, and finished batting 2-for-4 with one RBI.

At the start of the 1991 season, Lankford endeared himself to the Cardinals fans. On April 21st against Philadelphia, with the game tied 6-6 in the 10th inning, Lankford on second, and Felix Jose at first, Gerald Perry grounded out on a force play at second. However, Lankford rounded third and sprinted toward home. The throw beat Lankford, but he collided hard with Phillies catcher Darren Daulton, who dropped the ball, and the Cardinals won.

Lankford batted .272/.364/.477 in thirteen years with an OPS+ of 123. He was also the first Cardinals player to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in the same season, doing so in 1992 and in each season from 1995 to 1998. He was also a 1997 NL All-Star team member, his only All-Star game nomination. In 2018, Lankford was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

“I understand just how lucky I am to wear that Cardinal hat, to wear that Cardinal jersey every day, and play in front of the best fans in the world.”

We here at Redbird Rants hope you enjoyed a wonderful 58th birthday, Ray!