Grading the Cardinals last 5 first round draft picks

The St. Louis Cardinals have been a team that traditionally finishes with a winning record or makes the playoffs, and because of that, they have not had the ability to pick in the top half of the draft. That has changed in the past two years, though, as the Cardinals' struggles, mixed with a little lottery luck, has allowed them to pick in the top 10 in back-to-back seasons.

Because of the down season that was 2023 and the 2024 year that saw the Cardinals miss the playoffs, they were awarded a chance to receive a higher draft slot thanks to the MLB Draft Lottery. In both seasons, the Cardinals outperformed their draft expectations and selected 7th overall in 2024, and they are armed with the fifth pick this year. With this being John Mozeliak's last season as the baseball decision maker, Chaim Bloom and assistant GM Randy Flores are expected to be at the forefront of the selections this season. In a look down recent memory lane, here's a look and grade for each of the Cardinals' past first-round picks since the 2020 draft.

Grading the Cardinals first-round draft picks since the 2020 season

2020: 3B Jordan Walker, 21st overall

When the Cardinals selected the hulking Jordan Walker with the 21st overall pick in the COVID-shortened draft, they needed to sign him away from his commitment to Duke University, where he was viewed as their best baseball recruit ever. Walker established himself as the best corner infielder in the entire draft, playing third base in Georgia, but his size always looked to make him the perfect candidate for a position change in the future.

Coming into the draft, Walker was seen as having massive power potential while also having to mature as a hitter to limit his swing-and-miss. The prediction has held true as Walker, despite being pushed to the majors quickly, has not realized his full hitting potential as a 23-year-old. Walker was thrust onto the Opening Day roster and hit well out of the gates, but the Cardinals were less interested in his ground ball singles and preferred him to add some lift to his swing to tap into his power. The overall results have been upsetting for the organization and fans who put their faith in the young outfielder.

For his career, Walker has played in 223 games and has hit .245 with 24 homers, good for a 92 WRC+. The strikeout issues continue to plague the youngster, and that is the main reason he has been unable to cement himself as an everyday player in the Cardinals' lineup. While battling injuries and working through a position change, Walker has struck out in 26% of his at-bats, but that skyrocketed to 33% this year as the breaking ball continues to give him fits. Walker is currently on a rehab assignment working through a sprained wrist and, despite being deemed fully healthy, remains in Springfield to gain some confidence at the plate.

Some names that were still available when the Cardinals drafted and signed Walker to a below-slot $2.9 million signing bonus: P Bobby Miller, 3B Jordan Westburg

Overall grade: C. Walker was viewed as a top prep player with some holes and maturity but the Cardinals were unable to exercise patience with him at the plate. The selection was solid while looking at remaining first round picks but the development has been the problem.