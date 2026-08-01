George Kirby’s availability should push the Cardinals to swing a blockbuster trade

Chaim Bloom is focused on setting the St. Louis Cardinals up for the future at this trade deadline, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't swing a blockbuster "buying" move if it means acquiring an ace for the future. Now that the Seattle Mariners are open to moving right-hander George Kirby, the opportunity is now for the Cardinals to grab their long-sought-after ace.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mariners have engaged multiple teams on a trade for Kirby, and teams are getting the sense that he is available for the right price. Those teams likely include contenders like the Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies, Rays, Braves, Brewers, White Sox, and possibly others, but Kirby is actually a perfect fit for St. Louis if the Mariners would be interested in swinging a deal.

The Cardinals have been on the hunt for an ace for years, basically ever since Adam Wainwright left his prime. Jack Flaherty flashed as one in 2019, Sonny Gray tried to be that in 2024 and 2025, and many prospects have failed to live up to that mantle over the last number of years. While the Cardinals farm system is full of exciting young arms right now, acquiring a starter who already fits that bill, with a ton of control, would be a huge get for the Cardinals.

Kirby has two years of club control remaining after this season, and at 28 years old, still has many years ahead of him in terms of top production. For his career, Kirby has a 3.65 ERA in 132 starts, posting elite walk rates and featuring really dynamic stuff. He's the kind of starter you expect to age well. If anyone knows Kirby outside of the Mariners organization, it's Cardinals director of pitching Matt Pierpont, who came over from Seattle following the 2024 season.

Assuming the asking price is going to be sky-high, I won't fault the Cardinals for not pulling the trigger at this deadline, but they sure should be in the thick of conversations at the very least. In order to pull off a deal though, it is going to cost them a lot.

The Cardinals would likely have to trade Ivan Herrera to acquire George Kirby

Considering how hot the market is for right-handed bats and the Mariners need to add offense, Ivan Herrera would likely have to be a part of a deal to acquire George Kirby, which would certainly be painful for Cardinals fans, especially since more would need to be sent with Herrera to get that deal done.

Herrera has been in a bad slump for over a month now, but he's still been a top 15 right-handed bat in the sport since 2024, even with that major slump baked in. Teams do not seem to be concerned about his offense at all. In fact, Herrera's 130 wRC+ and .802 OPS on the road seem to speak to his upside away from Busch Stadium that has suppressed power this year. The major question mark is Herrera's defensive home, which knocks his value a bit for other teams.

Still, Herrera is an impact bat, one that would likely be the best moved at this deadline if he were traded. So he's for sure a strong trade chip, and paired with two or so intriguing prospects, I think Seattle would be very interested in acquiring Herrera. Or perhaps the Cardinals could add some other pieces like JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien, or Dustin May into the deal to help the Mariners push for the World Series right now?

It's not likely the Cardinals actually do this, but it sure does fit with the type of creative move they could be open to at this deadline. Most of their trades should see them moving talent off their Major League roster for prospects or young big leaguers, but this is an example of a move where they can swing big for a talent that will help them moving forward.