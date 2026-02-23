Former closer Trevor Rosenthal debuts new Cardinals podcast this week

Arguably the greatest closer in St. Louis Cardinals history is answering the call to the bullpen, ready to break out his fastball once again as he breaks down Cardinals baseball for fans on a brand new podcast.

Trevor Rosenthal is partnering with the Dealin' the Cards podcast to launch "Call to the 'Pen," a new St. Louis Cardinals podcast that will bring Rosenthal's unique perspective and background as a former Cardinal and dive into the latest news and rumors surrounding the club. Rosenthal was a fan favorite on the field during his time with the Cardinals, and was beloved by listeners of the Cardinals Territory podcast when he was on with Katie Woo as a contributor last year.

The first episode of Call to the 'Pen will debut on Wednesday, and you can stay up to date with the podcast by subscribing to Dealin' the Cards on YouTube and/or whatever audio podcast platforms you listen to.

The Dealin' the Cards podcast, which I am one of the hosts of, is going on its fourth year covering the team in audio form and features multiple episodes a week covering the latest news and rumors surrounding the team. The podcast has incredible guests on the show, including former players like Rosenthal and Brendan Donovan, current Cardinals players and front office members like center fielder Victor Scott II, assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio, and farm director Larry Day, and many others from Cardinals land.

Rosenthal's perspective on the Cardinals is going to be a must-listen as the club embarks on this rebuild. Rosenthal was a key piece of the last great run of Cardinals baseball, debuting with the club in 2012 and being a key part of their bullpen through the 2017 season. Rosenthal posted a 2.99 ERA with 435 strikeouts in 328 regular-season appearances for St. Louis over that stretch. Rosenthal was lights out in the postseason for the Cardinals, posting a 0.69 ERA in 23 appearances. Rosenthal was a winner and a big-game pitcher, something the Cardinals are trying to get back to under Chaim Bloom.