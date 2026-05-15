Former Cardinals success story would love to give back to the organization as a coach

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has been given high praise for his managerial abilities from those who work closely with him on a daily basis. Beyond just the game planning and in-game situational awareness, Marmol is also seen as a highly intelligent and prepared coach who puts his players in the best chance to succeed. Because of his track record, the St. Louis coaching staff is full of former players who love the opportunity to work with Marmol and are on their way to becoming future big league managers thanks to his leadership. Now, another former player, while not under Marmol's direct big league leadership, would love the opportunity to return to the Cardinal bench. Former Cardinal Jose Martinez, who officially stepped away from the game last winter, hopes to have the opportunity to give back to the organization.

Skip Schumaker is currently managing the Texas Rangers, his second managerial stint after being hired away from Marmol's bench, while Daniel Descalso has been a finalist for multiple jobs in past offseasons. Defense extraordinaire Jon Jay has done wonders working with the young outfielders, and the revamped player development system has made its mark on the organization. Martinez wants the chance to thank the organization for believing in him and giving him his big league opportunity by becoming a coach and mentor for the next generation of talent that hopes to be in St. Louis.

"I would accept it with all my heart."



José Martínez discusses potentially coaching for the Cardinals and passing down the lessons he's learned. pic.twitter.com/FVD8E3gFl9 — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) May 14, 2026

Former Cardinal Jose Martinez would welcome the opportunity to be a member of the coaching staff

Martinez, nicknamed "Cafecito" after his father, was one of the most energetic players on the Cardinals during his four-year stint with the team. St. Louis finally gave him his chance after Jose bounced around the minor, independent, and foreign league circuits and was able to make his mark on the organization despite his relatively short tenure. Getting to play with icons like Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, guys who played the game the "right way," inspired Martinez on the field and have been a driving force in his post-career coaching desires.

While sitting down with the folks at Cardinal Territory, Cafecito was complimentary of his time in St. Louis but is itching to teach the lessons he learned to the young players. While he is already working as a coach in some capacity, Martinez mentioned that he wants to teach players how to do things differently to get to the next level, saying that there is always a reason behind a release or trade, so finding that reason and fixing it is what he hopes to be able to provide.

Martinez is someone that most every player in the league can learn something from. After becoming a pro at the age of 17, he bounced around between three different organizations and multiple independent and foreign leagues before getting his chance in St. Louis in 2017. 10 years after his first professional contract, Martinez cracked the big leagues and became a fixture in the Cardinals lineup, putting up a .289/.356/.447 slash line over 398 games with the organization and becoming a cult hero among fans. His energy made him a joy to watch, always reminding us that baseball is indeed just a game and players should have fun doing it at the highest level.