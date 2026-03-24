Former Cardinals star makes Cubs' Opening Day roster as fourth outfielder

Dylan Carlson's fall from grace has been tough to watch, but even worse, his comeback attempt may be something St. Louis Cardinals fans can't root for.

After signing a minor-league deal with the rival Chicago Cubs over the winter, Carlson entered camp with limited hope of earning a roster spot. Then, an injury to Seiya Suzuki opened up a spot in the outfield at Wrigley, and Carlson impressed enough in spring training to earn a shot on the Opening Day roster.

His inclusion on the 26-man roster in Chicago lengthens a growing list of players who have played for both franchises, including a notable Cardinals icon.

Dylan Carlson's career path is starting to mirror Cardinals legend Jim Edmonds

Despite the tense rivalry between the two franchises, it's hardly irregular for players to spend time in both uniforms throughout their careers. Just in the past decade, the Redbirds have employed Jon Lester, Willson Contreras, and Dexter Fowler, all members of the North Siders' 2016 championship team.

Likewise, the Cubs have poached plenty of talented Cardinals players. They turned Patrick Wisdom into a useful platoon option, signed Jason Heyward to the biggest contract in franchise history, and helped John Lackey earn his third ring.

However, the player that most resembles Carlson's situation is Jim Edmonds, the 2006 champion who tormented Cubs fans for years before finally joining their cause. Edmonds' .930 OPS against Chicago trumps the .660 mark Carlos posted, but both were oppressive forces on Cardinals teams that always kept the Cubs at bay.

Like Edmonds, who had a brief stop in San Diego between his tenures with the NL Central rivals, Carlson is some time removed from his peak. Since posting 5.0 WAR between 2021-22, the latter outfielder has struggled tremendously at the plate (.609 OPS). He's bounced around the AL East in recent seasons, failing to make much of an impact with either the Rays or Orioles.

However, he's been the best version of himself this spring. Through 19 games (56 plate appearances) in spring training, Carlson hit a robust .304/.429/.413, good for a 127 wRC+. The underlying metrics are a little questionable — his BABIP finished at an unsustainable .433 mark, and he struck out 26.8% of the time — but he certainly looked the part of a fourth outfielder.

With Seiya Suzuki and Tyler Austin expected to miss the beginning of the regular season with various ailments, Carlson could get some serious run in right field for the Cubs in the early going. He'll most likely split time with Michael Conforto and Matt Shaw, though his switch-hitting ability may give him the upper hand in that competition.

For any Cardinals fans hoping to get a glimpse of Carlson in his new threads, you'll have to exercise some patience; the two teams won't clash until May 29-31, when the Cubs will come to visit town.