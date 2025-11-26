Former Cardinals manager's apparent 'retirement' is already over one month later

Well, that didn't last long!

After former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt's surprise retirement from his role as the San Diego Padres' manager earlier this offseason, Shildt has taken on a new role with the Baltimore Orioles as an upper-level coordinator of instruction, according to a report from Roch Kubatko and confirmed by other Baltimore media outlets.

2 #orioles hirings, per a source. Mike Shildt will be upper level coordinator of instruction, and Samuel Vega will be lower level coordinator of instruction. — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) November 26, 2025

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shlidt returns home to work for the Baltimore Orioles organization

As noted on X by Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Shildt grew up shining Cal Ripken's shoes in a minor league clubhouse, and his mom was Baltimore's minor league secretary for a number of years.

Mike Shildt, who grew up shining Cal Ripken’s shoes in a minor league clubhouse, is the second member of his family to work for the Orioles. His mother was a long-time minor league secretary. https://t.co/UZiVIG4tRs — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) November 26, 2025

Shildt's retirement this offseason came out of seemingly nowhere, but in the days that followed, multiple reports surfaced or resurfaced about Shildt's treatment of fellow coaches and his relationship with front offices, both during his time with the Padres and with the Cardinals. The Cardinals famously parted ways with Shildt following the 2021 season due to "philosophical differences" that seemed to have a lot to do with the same issues he was having in San Diego.

Most had a hard time believing Shildt would be away from the game for very long, as he is truly a man who lives and breathes the game. It is hard to say if he'll ever get a chance to manage again, but it is clear that he is gifted at coaching and someone who should have a role with another organization when he's ready. Well, it sounds like he already is!

Considering how things went for the Orioles in 2025, adding some fresh voices to the mix is a good idea. For Shildt, he gets to go back to an organization where he has long-standing roots and will be able to help shape and influence a young core that is trying to ascend into true contenders in the American League. Most of Shildt's career with St. Louis was spent in roles like that, and it is a major reason why he found success as a manager both with the Cardinals and with the Padres.