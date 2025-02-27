Former Cardinals first baseman displayed heart of gold following arrival in St. Louis

Paul Goldschmidt ran the gamut among supporters of the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans loved him for his production, especially in 2022, when he won the National League MVP award, but others felt that he was not enough of a leader in the clubhouse for how much he was getting paid. But an inarguable facet to Goldschmidt is his status as one of the game's most generous players.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol recently shared a personal anecdote regarding Goldschmidt's selflessness shortly after Goldschmidt became a Cardinal.

Asked for a story to sum up the selfless and caring nature of Paul Goldschmidt, #STLCards manager Oli Marmol told the following story from 2019, not long after his second daughter had been born.



Read below what Goldschmidt did for the Marmol family … pic.twitter.com/TppaeLQ0GY — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) February 26, 2025

Goldschmidt has a reputation as a quieter player, one who shows up to practice every day and does his job to the best of his ability. In an era where many players are outspoken on social media, Goldschmidt is somewhat unique in his tendency to avoid the limelight. But fans and members of the Cardinals and his former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, are well aware of his charitable nature, which rises to the forefront when heartwarming stories like this emerge.



In 2018 while with the Diamondbacks, Goldschmidt tied for third in an anonymous survey conducted by The Athletic that named the friendliest players to chat with at first base, and he further displayed his stand-up personality in St. Louis by always being available to talk to reporters after games, even following blowout losses. He has also served as an influencer and ambassador: In an article by John Denton, Denton mentioned how former Cardinal Tommy Edman might not have lasted long in baseball had Goldschmidt not taught him how to prepare for games and follow a daily routine.

There are almost certainly countless untold stories from players and coaches about how Goldschmidt went above and beyond to help them out, and they should be encouraged to share these tales not just of Goldschmidt, but of others in the sport who displayed their benevolent personalities. Fans deserve glimpses of the people behind the ballplayers whom they watch on the field.

Now a member of the New York Yankees, Goldschmidt should be remembered fondly in St. Louis not just for his contributions on the field, but for his exploits off the field that illustrate his status as one of the true good guys in baseball. There's no doubt that in New York, he'll continue to be a bastion of goodwill throughout the sport.