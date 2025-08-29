Former Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley is struggling mightily with Mets

When the Mets traded for Ryan Helsley at the deadline, they thought they were landing one of the most dominant late-inning arms in baseball. All for the price of three minor league players: shortstop Jesus Baez and right-handed pitchers Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt.

If you take out the context of this season, on paper, a two-time all-star reliever alongside Tyler Rogers and Edwin Diaz should spell efficiency. Instead, what the Mets have gotten is boos, blown saves, and a pitcher who looks nothing like the two-time All-Star closer Cardinals fans once knew.

The latest chapter came Tuesday night against the Phillies. Protecting a two-run lead in the eighth,

Helsley walked Nick Castellanos, then grooved a pitch to his old St. Louis teammate Harrison Bader — who promptly launched it into the seats to tie the game.

By the time he walked off the mound to a chorus of boos from 41,000 strong at Citi Field, it was clear: New York has a problem.

This isn’t just a slump

Since joining the Mets, Helsley’s down year with the Cardinals has continued in his new spot. An 0-3 record, 10.38 ERA, four blown saves in just 11 appearances, and 14 runs allowed in 8 2/3 innings.

Ryan Helsley gave it up again. It's a game-tying, two-run homer to Harrison Bader.



Helsley has now allowed 14 runs (10 earned) in 10 appearances since joining the Mets. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 27, 2025

Coming off a 2024 campaign where he led the league with 49 saves and won NL Reliever of the Year? Helsley was as sure-fire in a bullpen as you could get. In a season that had much frustration, the shining light was the closer, who was coming off a forearm injury which sidelined him for two months in 2023.

New York is saying the right things. Edwin Díaz has backed him publicly. But the Mets didn’t trade three prospects for a reclamation project — they traded for a proven closer, and so far, Helsley has been the opposite.

It’s still possible Helsley figures it out in Queens — his fastball still hits triple digits, and he’s too talented to not be capable of a resurgence. If he can bounce back from a two-month injury, he's capable of getting back on course from this season.

However, as of right now, the Cardinals simply look like they picked the right time to move on.