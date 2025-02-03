Former Cardinals ace finally lands contract after agonizing stint in free agency

Former St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty has finally found a home after what must have seemed to be an eternity in the desert of free agency for the starting pitcher. The volatile pitcher remained on the market longer than many expected before finally signing a contract on Feb. 2.

Flaherty, who celebrated a World Series victory with his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, returned to the Detroit Tigers on a two-year, $35 million contract, which includes an opt-out after his first season.

Flaherty enjoyed a rejuvenated season in 2024, pitching to a 3.17 ERA in 162 innings between the Tigers and the Dodgers. Rarely at full health during his Cardinals tenure, Flaherty was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles for three prospects at the 2023 deadline. After struggling in Baltimore, he signed with the Tigers, who traded him to the Dodgers for the stretch run of 2024.

The new contract might not provide the massive pay day or the long-term security that Flaherty was hoping for, and it pales in comparison to other free agent pitchers of his ilk in 2025. Sean Manaea and Nathan Eovaldi received three-year, $75 million contracts with the New York Mets and Texas Rangers, respectively, and Yusei Kikuchi signed with the Los Angeles Angels for three years and $63 million.

Age would seem to be on Flaherty's side, as he was the youngest of the 15 starting pitchers whom The Athletic placed on its "Big Board" of free agents at the beginning of the offseason. But teams likely wanted to witness another healthy season from the right-hander before buying in completely. FanGraphs pontificated that Flaherty's fairly pedestrian fastball was another culprit for his lack of demand in free agency.

Flaherty's outspoken nature and comments on social media didn't always mesh with Cardinals fans, and his lengthy injury history frustrated many who watched the team, especially considering the superstar potential he displayed in the second half of 2019.

If Flaherty can shake the "injury prone" label and deliver another strong season in the Motor City, his contract will look like a bargain, and the ascending Tigers might be willing to lock him up long term. In St. Louis, Flaherty will always be looked on as a case of what might have been had he remained fully healthy.