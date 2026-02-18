Former Cardinal named a top candidate for MLBPA president after Tony Clark scandal

As if tensions weren't already at an all-time high within the Major League Baseball Players Association with labor negotiations looming, a recent scandal with now recently resigned MLBPA president, Tony Clark, has further complicated the mess.

And now a former St. Louis Cardinals reliever may be tapped on the shoulder to guide the union through this critical period.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has reported that Andrew Miller, MLBPA's Special Assistant for Strategic Initiatives, is one of the names being mentioned to replace Clark as the MLBPA's next president. Clark resigned this week from the position in the midst of an ongoing federal investigation by the Eastern District of New York since 2025 for financial improprieties, and ESPN reported on Tuesday that Clark engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a union employee who had come out during the MLBPA's internal investigation.

Miller, who pitched for the Cardinals from 2019 to 2021 with mixed results, had a great Major League career after finding his footing as an elite reliever following struggles as a starter. From 2012 to 2017, Miller was one of the best relievers in the sport, winning the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and helping guide the Cleveland Guardians to Game 7 of the World Series in 2017.

Miller's best season with the Cardinals came in 2020, when he posted a 2.77 ERA in 16 appearances during the COVID-shortened season. He was pretty mediocre in 2019 and 2021, unfortunately, but overall, he had a tremendous big league career.

Miller has already made his position clear that he is skeptical of the addition of a salary cap, instead seeking to find alternative approaches to revenue sharing and helping fix some of the competitive balance issues that have become the hot topic of discussion regarding the next CBA.

Other candidates who have been named for the role include former MLB infielder Daniel Murphy, as well as general counsel Matt Nussbaum and former executive director of the union, Don Fehr. The leading candidate right now appears to be deputy executive director Bruce Meyer, but there appears to be an internal pause on that decision right now.