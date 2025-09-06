Former Cardinal makes kid's day after "Karen" ruins his special moment

Baseball is a game of unwritten rules. Don't bunt to end a no-hitter. Don't step on the white line. Never talk to a pitcher when he's dealing.

There are also several unwritten rules within the sport that fans must follow. Wait until after a pitch is thrown to go to your seat. Don't start the wave until the seventh inning. You get the idea here.

One of the most important unwritten rules for fans is that if you get a baseball, be it a home run, foul ball, or toss from the field, as an adult, your job is to give the ball to a kid. It's a nice thing to do, and it keeps the sport growing. That's a memory that the child will never forget.

One Philadelphia Phillies fan may not have gotten that memo.

In the Phillies game on Friday night, Harrison Bader launched a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins to the left field stands. As always, a cluster of fans rushed to the ball to grab it and make a memory. A dad went toe-to-toe with a woman, and the dad came out victorious. He brought the ball down his row and handed it to his son.

The Karen with whom he battled wasn't done, though.

She came bounding down the aisle and confronted the dad. In videos taken by fans posted online, you can hear the woman shouting "You took it from me" and "That was in my hand" while getting in the faces of both the dad and the boy who received the ball. Posters online stated that it was the boy's birthday, but that tidbit is still unconfirmed.

Former St. Louis Cardinal Harrison Bader gave a signed bat to the boy who got his home run ball taken away from him.

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader got word of what happened in the stands on his solo home run, and he wanted to make things right for the young fan.

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

Bader met the boy after the game in the tunnels and gave him a signed baseball bat as a parting gift. The boy's family was with him and was grateful for this opportunity.

Bader played for the Cardinals from 2017 until he was traded at the 2022 trade deadline to the New York Yankees for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Bader was known for his hustle, defense, and luscious locks of hair. He hasn't lost any of those admirable qualities since leaving St. Louis.

He's played for several teams since leaving St. Louis, including the Yankees, Reds, Mets, Twins, and now the Phillies. Every place he's gone, he's found success and been a valuable contributor to the team.

The Phillies acquired Bader at this year's trade deadline, and he's posted a .304/.375/.500 slash line in only 20 games with three home runs and 10 RBIs while playing stout outfield defense. Bader has also been a sparkplug for the World Series-hopeful Phillies down the stretch.

The best way to grow the sport of baseball is to give fans, particularly young ones, a memory that they'll cherish forever. For this young fan in Philadelphia, his memory was going to be tarnished by a "Karen". Thanks to Harrison Bader's generosity and love for the game, now that fan will have a lasting memory that he'll want to share with his own children down the road.