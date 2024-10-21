Former Cardinal joins their coaching staff, team legend changes roles

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that former player Jon Jay is joining manager Oliver Marmol's coaching staff for the 2025 season. Assistant coach Willie McGee is stepping down and becoming a special advisor to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Both Jon Jay and former Cardinal player and coach Skip Schumaker became free agents of sorts following a mass firing of coaches from the Miami Marlins' coaching staff.

Jay was the first base coach for Schumaker and the Miami Marlins these past two seasons. He played 12 years in Major League Baseball, and the first half of his career was spent in St. Louis. He was primarily known for his endearing personality and defensive aptitude as a player. Jay also played a key role in both 2011 when the team won the World Series and in 2013 when the Cardinals won the National League pennant.

Jay, 39, has received rave reviews for his coaching style, and it's been rumored that he has had interest from some clubs as a manager down the road. While specifics regarding his role on the team haven't been released yet, it's likely that Jay is announced as an assistant coach of some kind as backfill for Willie McGee's departure. He will probably work with the team's young outfield core that includes Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Lars Nootbaar, Micahel Siani, and Alec Burleson.

Willie McGee made the decision himself to change roles. He has been an assistant coach for the Cardinals for the last seven years. As a special advisor, he will work with both the major and minor league teams and players; McGee, 65, will also assist at spring training.

There is still a vacancy in the hitting coach position for the Cardinals following the firing of Turner Ward earlier this month. Plenty of viable candidates both internally and externally should be considered for this role. Additionally, an assistant general manager will be named in the coming weeks.

Bringing back Cardinals of old will hopefully inject some nostalgia and confidence in this team. With the organization focusing on player development and youth these next few seasons, it makes sense to bring a younger coach on staff while maintaining the presence of veterans like Willie McGee.