Final St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction

Utility (2) - Brendan Donovan, Jose Fermin

Brendan Donovan is extremely important for this Cardinals team in a number of ways. Not only has he emerged as a leader on the club, but he's consistently one of their best bats and allows them to be flexible with the rest of their roster.

While the club was hoping to play him at second base this year after a Nolan Arenado trade, but after it became clear that was not happening, the roster crunch got real and Donovan may need to man left field to begin the year to help the Cardinals navigate that.

Donovan did a great job filling in there during the 2024 season, and I see him doing that again to at least begin the 2025 season. Injuries will likely change where he is needed throughout the year, as well as the eventual presence of Victor Scott in center field once that happens.

So while Donovan may play left field more often at the beginning of the season, I still think it is fair to call him a utility player as he will likely see time at second base and third base as well.

Jose Fermin is now set to make the roster as their 26th man. He's had a strong camp offensively, and the Cardinals have played him all over the field as well. He brings good vibes, and with Siani as the backup center fielder, they don't need another guy with center field flexibility.

I do not expect Fermin to play much, but he will be a helpful piece at the end of the Cardinals' bench to at least begin the year.

Just missed: Jose Barrero, Michael Helman