Final prediction for Cardinals selection in MLB Draft is a controversial one

Drafting in the top five of any professional sports draft gives fans hope of snagging a superstar talent, the kind of player who can transform a franchise. While it truly is a guessing game every year as to whether or not those players will pan out, it's even more so the case when it comes to the MLB Draft.

The St. Louis Cardinals are selecting fifth overall in tonight's draft, but if you've been following the draft coverage this year, it's hard to find people who are all that excited about the top of this class. While left-handed college pitchers and high school shortstops highlight the top of the board, there are very few people who have much conviction behind any of those players being top-end players.

Now, that does not mean none of them will become impact players, there just isn't someone like Paul Skenes at the top of this class that you know for a fact will be a premier player. And while there were mixed reviews going into the 2024 MLB Draft as to how strong it was (which, in hindsight, that top 10 seems really good), there's even more muted anticipation for this year's crop.

Even so, if you look at some of the names that will be available when the Cardinals select at number five tonight, most fans seem to desire that they go in a different direction than what many within the industry expect the Cardinals to do this evening.

If the Cardinals select Eli Willits with the 5th overall pick in the MLB Draft, it will be controversial

Over the last week, most outlets have narrowed in the Cardinals' projection selection to Fort Cobb-Broxton High School shortstop Eli Willits, son of former Major League outfielder Reggie Willits. Most draft experts have Willits in the top five of their big boards heading into the draft, and according to The Athletic's Keith Law (subscription required), Willits is the number one player on a lot of boards and may even go first overall to the Washington Nationals.

Wait, so why would he be a controversial pick at number five for the Cardinals then?

That's where this gets interesting. Some are going to view Willits, if he is selected by the Cardinals, as a steal for the organization and an opportunity for them to draft and develop a switch-hitting shortstop with above-average tools across the board. Willits is also the youngest player in the draft, as he won't turn 18 years old until December.

Others are going to be frustrated that the Cardinals passed on the top pitchers that are on the board. While most expect LSU's Kade Anderson to be gone by then, one of or some combination of college lefties Jamie Arnold (FSU), Liam Doyle (Tennessee), and high school right-hander Seth Hernandez should be available. There are also people who would much prefer to see the Cardinals go after one of the other high school shortstops like JoJo Parker or Billy Carlson.

And then there is a third camp, one that may be larger than the other two, of people who just won't be all that moved by the Willits pick, but don't necessarily have conviction in other options. This isn't like when JJ Wetherholt was on the board for the Cardinals last year and was the clear pick. You can make an arguement for a number of players to be selected by the Cardinals, and I'd see where you are coming from.

In my opinion, if the Cardinals do get Willits at number five, I have warmed up to the idea quite a bit, but I won't necessarily be over the moon about it either. But honestly, I'd feel the same about Arnold, Parker, and Carlson as well. If they snagged Hernandez or Doyle, I may have a bit more excitement there, as both are high upside starters that, while risky, could give the Cardinals that top-end pitcher they need.