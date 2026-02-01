Fans show they know ball in support of future Cardinals star

MLB Network is working its way through their Top 10 players at each position series after releasing their Top 100 list a couple weeks back. While the St. Louis Cardinals had one player in the Top 100, the network professionals left off a key piece for the Cardinals now and for the future.

Fans back Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn in vote for Top 10 shortstops

Last year, I wrote about how Masyn Winn was left off of the annual Top 10 list and how it showed he had to grow in order to get the recognition I believe he will ultimately receive. This year, though, I anticipated seeing his name near the bottom of the countdown after showing a solid step forward in his second full season in the big leagues. Despite being 10th in baseball among shortstops by FanGraphs' fWAR measure, Winn was once again forgotten by MLB Network's "Shredder."

Luckily, fans proved that they know the game more than this Shredder computer and gave Winn the honor of being the ninth-best shortstop in the league right now. While Winn's offensive value was near the bottom end of the qualified fielders, his Gold Glove defense was exceeded only by Bobby Witt Jr., who was ranked number one by both the Shredder and fans. Regarding the shortstop position, it is clear there is a shift in baseball from it being a defense-first position to a spot on the diamond that needs some offense to help supplement a lineup.

The premier shortstops in the game according to you!



Here are your top 10 shortstops for the 2026 season 🔥 https://t.co/bdDb0OCWje pic.twitter.com/dv5EaezNbt — MLB (@MLB) January 30, 2026

The need for offensive value makes sense, but it is not like Winn is a total slouch at the plate either, especially when you figure in that he has not yet turned 24 years old. While moving all around the lineup, Winn still managed to put up a 91 wRC+, meaning he is 9% below league average in terms of offensive production. However, Cardinals fans know that Winn played hurt at multiple points this season, putting his pride and competitiveness at the forefront as he establishes himself as a future star in St. Louis. Having demonstrated 20 homer and 20 stolen base potential during his short time in the minors, a fully healthy Winn, who underwent meniscus surgery late last year, should be able to take that next jump and become a legitimate two-way (sorry, he's still not pitching) threat with the glove and bat.

Sure, the list does say "Right Now," but I still think Winn has a legitimate argument to be put over a guy or two at the bottom of the list. Again, offense has become a priority all around the diamond, but assuming his health and continued progression at the plate, there is little reason to believe that he will be left off the countdown at this time next year. In a rebuild, the Cardinals and their fans need something to be excited to get Busch Stadium rocking like years past, and Winn has the ability to be that player whom fans will see plastered across downtown St. Louis as the face for the next great Cardinals team.