Fading Cardinals face improving Rockies for a must-win series in Denver

The St. Louis Cardinals will visit the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series at Coors Field from July 21-23, 2025. Just a few weeks ago, this looked like a sure sweep for the Cardinals. The Rockies were looking like a team that wouldn’t even compete as a Triple-A team, and the Cardinals were right on the bubble as a playoff team.

Over the last two weeks, things have changed. The Cardinals are 4-11 in their last 15 games. They have scored 48 runs, 12 home runs, and a BA of .230. The Rockies in that same period are 5-10, scored 58 runs, 17 home runs, and a BA of .265.

Starting in May, the Cardinals had a .704 win/loss percentage. In June, it fell to .500, and this month they are at .308. The Rockies are improving. In May, they were at .143, then .385, and in July, their winning percentage is higher than the Cardinals' at .357.

Coors Factor

Usually, a trip to Denver is like giving a Red Bull to the offense. This year, it seems that Coors isn’t quite the hitter’s park it used to be. When looking at Statcast numbers, Coors ranks 11th in terms of being the most home run-friendly ballpark and only 14th for hard-hit balls. The Cardinals’ batting average over the last 2 weeks ranks 19th, and as for hitting home runs, this team is 26th. Even if there was a Coors factor, it will probably take something other than the park to wake up the bats.

The pitching on both teams has been problematic as well. Over the last two weeks, the Rockies have had three quality starts. The Cardinals, none. The ERA over that period is an awful 5.65 for the Cardinals and an even worse 5.92 for Colorado.

What's at stake

This series could be ugly. Last series against the Diamondbacks, a sweep could have turned the Cardinals into definite buyers. That didn’t happen. Another sweep, this time by the Rockies, should turn this team into definite sellers. The Cardinals are a desperate team with a record that is only two games over .500 and sit in fourth place in the division. What is in the Cardinals’ favor is that, unlike the Diamondbacks, the Rockies aren’t fighting for a playoff spot. That should be worth at least one win for the Cardinals.