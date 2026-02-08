Early offseason acquisition poised as breakout option for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are projected to have a rough campaign in the win column in 2026, but in a season built around opportunity, the main focus will be on player development. Many fans will have their eyes set on the potential the Cardinals lineup possesses, but the rotation that Chaim Bloom has spent the offseason trying to upgrade could have a player or two show out as well.

Richard Fitts chosen as Cardinals 2026 breakout candidate

Thomas Nestico of TJ Stats recently posted his selections for who he believes could be a breakout player for each team. These breakouts could be rookies getting an opportunity, players in new places, or former prospects hoping to gain their footing after a rough start to their MLB careers. The Cardinals have players on their 40-man roster that fit all of those categories, but Nestico's selection for St. Louis is one that has some roadblocks in front of him in order to get a season's worth of playing time.

My 2026 MLB Breakout Candidates for Each Team pic.twitter.com/J7hpPLsIfC — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) February 3, 2026

The list if full of players with differing levels of potential, but Nestico chose newly acquired starting pitcher Richard Fitts as the Cardinals player to break out. Fitts is an interesting choice over players like rookie JJ Wetherholt, utility guy Thomas Saggese, or even pitcher Kyle Leahy, who are all experiencing something new this upcoming season. Those three all seem ticketed for major league service time, with Wetherholt pushing for daily starts, Saggese working his way into a utility role, and Leahy grabbing hold of an open rotation spot. Fitts, though, may not have that consistent opportunity like the others.

While the St. Louis rotation is not ripe with aces, there are currently at least seven quality options for the five starting spots. Assuming that Dustin May, Matthew Liberatore, and Michael McGreevy are guaranteed starters, Fitts will have to battle with at least Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, and fellow acquisition Hunter Dobbins for the final openings. In Nestico's analysis, he writes that Fitts' potential comes from the openings in the rotation, and he believes that his command and increased velocity point to him as winning and holding a spot in the starting five.

Nestico finishes his write-up with a hitter pick and then a sleeper choice for breakout players this season. This may sound like a repeat from years past, but the analyst selected outfielder Jordan Walker for his breakout batter option. For Walker, Nestico points to the fact that he will be the Cardinals' starting outfielder and still possesses the potential to be a power producer. Finally, his longshot pick is catcher and top prospect Leonardo Bernal, who will be playing for Panama in this upcoming World Baseball Classic. Bernal, a switch-hitter, won the minor league Gold Glove award last year and should progress to Triple-A Memphis as the everyday starter behind the plate. Nestico calls him a defense-first catcher, but he actually began as a stronger hitter than defender. 2026 may be too early to see Bernal playing in St. Louis, but he is definitely a name to keep an eye on as the Cardinals sort through their catching situation this season.