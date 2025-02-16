Drops of Jupiter: Cardinals emerge from frozen winter looking for themselves out there

There were no trips to the Milky Way or sailing across the sun for the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason. In fact, you could say it was about as uneventful of a winter imaginable. And yet, as players and coaches flood into camp, it's hard not to pick up on the sense of wonder this club has as they return to Jupiter this year.

While fans are rightfully frustrated regarding how the offseason played out, the men taking the field dawning the Birds on the Bat in Florida have no control over those things. Yes, the front office and ownership could have done so much more to lift up these "baby birds" and the frequent flyers who have stuck around, but it doesn't seem to have brought down the vibes in camp.

If anything, this slow, uneventful offseason has provided a "reset" regarding the mood of this club. There is no talk about the need for more veterans because "youngsters are running the clubhouse". The pressure to rebound from the disaster that was the 2023 season is far beyond the sights of their review mirrors at this point. Expectations are the lowest they've been in decades for this club, and they seem to be using that as a chip on their shoulder.

No matter who you talk to in Cardinals camp right now, hunger bleeds through those conversations. Hunger for opportunity, craving to get back on the field, and a group of players, young and old(ish), starving to prove the doubters wrong in 2025.

Even Nolan Arenado, who most expected to be wearing a different uniform this spring, returns to camp with something to prove. We have no idea how long he'll remain a Cardinal, but I have no doubt he wants to rebound in a big way. Not only because of the competitor that he is but also because if he truly wants to go to a contender, proving why they should trade for him is important.

Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras had every opportunity to skip town this offseason. Had they told the Cardinals they were interested in a trade, there would have been plenty of suitors ready to make aggressive offers. And yet, they chose to be here. They are committed to what the Cardinals are trying to do this year.

The Cardinals' collection of young position players has a lot at take this year. Not only do Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Ivan Herrera, and Alec Burleson need to prove their worth individually, but their performance will determine the success of the club in 2025. Brendan Donovan and Masyn Winn seem to have their places secure with the club, but any of those other names will have to earn their status as a part of the young core moving forward.

On the pitching side of things, we expect to see a plethora of young arms get opportunities at some point in 2025. Andre Pallante wants to build upon his strong year in the rotation, while Michael McGreevy wants to prove that his small sample size wasn't a flash in the pan. Can top prospects like Quinn Mathews, Tink Hence, and Cooper Hjerpe break through with the big league club this year? There are ten or so other arms that fit this category as well.

So many possibilities. So many unknowns. But the Cardinals seem perfectly content living in that tension. The pressure is on for the front office to turn things around, but in that clubhouse, the lack of overall expectations and opportunity to prove themselves should light a fire that could carry them a long way.

2025 is a year of discovery for the Cardinals. Let's hope they find themselves out there. Are you hyping on their hype "Train"?