Dream St. Louis Cardinals rotation for the 2026 season as trade rumors swirl

Resident ace and #1 starter: RHP Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller becomes the Cardinals' resident ace in this dream 2026 rotation. The 27-year-old would come to the Cardinals via trade and replace the outgoing Sonny Gray.

Miller, a former fourth-round pick, was a member of an excellent 2024 Seattle Mariners rotation that included Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby. That rotation took a step back in 2025 as a unit primarily due to injuries. Miller missed almost half of the season with an elbow injury, and the half he did pitch in wasn't awe-inspiring.

Bryce Miller finished the 2025 season with a 4-6 record and a 5.68 ERA across 90.1 innings. He gave up 17 home runs and struck out only 74 batters. His 2.18 K/BB rate was the lowest mark of his career by far. His strikeout rate, whiff rate, walk rate, and average exit velocity all took a hit last year. That may not build much confidence in you as Miller being the team's best pitcher next year.

However, there's certainly the potential for Miller to be a high-end starter. He posted a 3.52 ERA across 311 innings in his first two years with 8.4 K/9, a respectable figure. He also had a 1.046 WHP and a 2.1 BB/9 ratio in his first two years. If Miller can return to that level of pitching once he's fully healthy in 2026, the Cardinals would be able to rest easy knowing they have him in the rotation for four more years.

Miller isn't a free agent until after the 2029 season. His team control alone will make him a costly get for Chaim Bloom. He's only 27 years old, and his first two seasons in the majors saw him go 20-15 with a 3.52 ERA. However, he could be a bit of a buy-low candidate given his abysmal 2025 season. Chaim Bloom could jump on the opportunity to snag a pitcher who has the potential to be very good at a discounted price. With a variety of players like Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, and Brendan Donovan ready to be traded, a deal could be made. It will have to include a prospect (Tink Hence, anyone?), but the potential for a trade is there.