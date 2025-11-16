Dream St. Louis Cardinals rotation for the 2026 season as trade rumors swirl

#2 starter: LHP Matthew Liberatore

Boy, have things changed for Matthew Liberatore the last two years.

Libby went from being a reliever to a swingman to a full-time starting pitcher in only 16 months, and in this dream rotation for 2026, he finds himself as the club's number two starter. It's amazing what time can do for a player.

Liberatore occupies this spot less on raw talent and more on potential and a lack of other high-end options. Don't be mistaken; Matthew Liberatore is a legitimate starting pitcher in the majors. He just isn't on the same level as other number twos throughout the league.

Libby's 2025 season was cut short by a couple of starts down the stretch, but he still posted solid numbers in his first year as a regular starter. He posted a 4.21 ERA with 122 strikeouts across 29 starts (151.2 innings). This innings total was by far the most he's ever thrown as a professional in one season, so fatigue certainly played a factor down the stretch for the southpaw.

Liberatore was excellent at limiting walks (6.4% BB walk rate, 82nd percentile), and he generated whiffs at a decent clip. Libby relied heavily on a fastball-slider-curveball mix, but he also mixed in changeups against right-handed batters and a healthy dose of sinkers and cutters. He, like several other pitchers on this list, relies on a wide variety of pitches.

Matthew Liberatore was excellent in the beginning of 2026. He posted a 3.19 ERA in April/March and a 2.97 ERA in May. Through his first 11 starts, he had a 3.08 ERA and 56 strikeouts to only nine walks through 64.1 innings. Things began falling for Libby for the rest of the year, as his 5.14 ERA in June was the best figure from June through August for him. He did not record a win in either July or August.

Fatigue played a big role in Matthew Liberatore's fizzle down the stretch in 2025. Hopefully he can take the offseason to build up his stamina and not wear down near the end of the season next year. Experience is one of the greatest skills a pitcher can garner, and Libby could be poised for a huge season in 2026.