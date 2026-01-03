Drafted, developed, and blocked: Cardinals’ dilemma with high-floor prospects

Other notable Cardinals prospects in their mid-20s

Nathan Church (July 12, 2000/Age: 25-175d)- Nathan Church enters 2026 as the No. 16 prospect in the Cardinals' system. He played in 27 games for the Cardinals in 2025. Church’s game relies on 70-grade speed and elite defensive instincts. He is a "throwback" style player who prioritizes high contact rates and aggressive baserunning. In 2025, he posted a phenomenal 9.6% strikeout rate in Triple-A, a rarity in the modern game. His primary concern is his lack of power.

Church has a problem with the complete unknown that is the Cardinal outfield. He can play all three positions, but he would be one more left-handed bat in an already lefty-leaning batting order. The front office has also hinted they may add another right-handed bat to the outfield, further complicating things.

Outlook: With this being another transition season, it’s hard to know at this point even who will be on the roster. Church is older, and ranking ahead of him is 22-year-old Joshua Baez. Church at this point in his career, with his speed and defense, profiles as a perfect fourth outfielder.

Brycen Mautz - (July 17, 2001/Age: 24-170d) - Mautz, after a shaky 2024, flipped the script to become the 2025 Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Mautz is a deceptive southpaw who works from a low three-quarters "slingy" slot. His primary strength is an elite sweeping slider (55-grade) that obliterates left-handed hitters and an improved fastball that now touches 97 mph.

His other asset is his durability. In 3 years in the minors, he made 72 starts and only had one 10-day stint on the IL. With so many young arms in the rotation, this could be his greatest attribute.

Outlook: In a normal year, a Pitcher of the Year with a 10.0 strikeout per nine-inning rate should be a lock to make the team. The last spot in the rotation could come down to Mautz or Mathews.

Summary

All the players on this list have one thing in common. They were older when they were drafted. Mozeliak always wanted high-floor players, and the best way to do that is to draft players who had a record in college.

Because of this, the Cardinals now have a logjam of players who have reached a make-or-break year at the same time. Some talented players may get squeezed out by even better, younger players with a higher ceiling.

The Cardinals are in a very odd position. They need to get the average age of the major league team younger. However, to make that succeed with a high-ceiling group of players, they also need to lower the average age of the minor league system, too.