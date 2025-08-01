Did John Mozeliak blow opportunity for Cardinals by doing exactly as he said he would?

The St. Louis Cardinals made it through the 2025 trade deadline, and the reviews are mixed. In his final season as president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak did precisely what he said he would do. Move expiring contracts with a focus on the future.

In deadline trades involving Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton. Mozeliak loaded up with several top prospects. These prospects are likely a couple of years away from appearing in St. Louis, but should provide some depth to the minor leagues in 2026 and beyond.

The Cardinals received 1B/3B Blaze Jordan from the Boston Red Sox for Matz. They received LHP Mason Molina, RHP Skylar Hales and International Bonus Pool Money from the Texas Rangers for Maton. The team received SS Jesus Baez, RHP Frank Elissalt, and RHP Nate Dohm from the New York Mets for Ryan Helsley.

Its a nice haul, but could they have gotten something to help the team now?

Mozeliak said in post-deadline press availability that he received inquiries on left-handed bats, but nothing blew him away. According to Katie J. Woo of The Athletic, the Cardinals' asking price was said to be "sky-high" and even "insane" by some. It's not clear who the other clubs were looking at, but with a lot of outfielders in the system, why not move one of them?

With no moves to help now, the Cardinals look to extend the runway for players to earn their positions and place with the club - just as was advertised for the season, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman could be coming off the injured list soon. This made a trade for either player tricky, as they couldn't maximize a return. So the pair will get a runway extension to continue showcasing their talents and maximize the opportunity they are given.

JojJo Romero was another player fans would have liked to see moved. After the Helsley, Matz, and Maton deal, trading Romero would have thrown off the entire bullpen. But the return for him could have also been great. Mozeliak didn't indicate if offers were made for the reliever, but Romero and the Cardinals get a chance to extend his runway and see if he can become the closer.

Losing the three relief pitchers with no additions to the 40-man roster means that there will be call-ups from AAA Memphis to fill those slots and allow some pitchers to test their runway with the club. Ryan Fernandez is likely one of those additions. He has been in Memphis working his way back to St. Louis after a disastrous April. This may also allow opportunities for a lesser-known name.

Mozeliak noted the 40-man roster may see some churn. Could Mozeliak see enough of a player and decide to move on by releasing them? Could he try to create some excitement by bringing up a top prospect like J.J. Wetherholt, who has been outstanding at AAA Memphis? Could Quinn Mathews get a spot start to show fans what he has to offer the club, like the team did last season with Michael McGreevy?

The Cardinals, unfortunately, didn't help themselves this season to earn a buyer's position at the deadline. They had moments in May and June that could have helped matters if they had continued. But injuries, inconsistencies, and bad luck hit. It wasn't a forgiving hit.

And that's how Mozeliak's tenure with the Cardinals begins its final weeks. He replenished a farm system that took a hit in an effort to bolster the roster with big names, with no results. He hands the reins off to Chaim Bloom, who has worked to rebuild the team's once successful farm and player development system. With new talent, that development system will get to work, and fans should see the results in the coming seasons.

Can the Cardinals do something to excite the fan base now?

Cardinal fans have been spoiled by the success of the teams in the 2000s and 2010s. The team was always in contention. They made the playoffs. They made the World Series four times in this period, winning it all in 2006 and 2011. It makes the 2023-25 seasons difficult to fathom.

Fans will see Bloom take over at season's end. It's not clear what exactly he will do with the team. And that creates obvious anxiety for the fanbase. Will Bloom blow things up and start over? Probably not. But it will be interesting to see his approach to this offseason. The fear is that the Cardinals are still in rebuild mode this offseason.

The Cardinals must do something now to show a desire to compete and make that wait for the coming talent worthwhile. Sign a player like Brendan Donovan or Masyn Winn to a long-term deal. Bloom can do something now. Hopefully, he will see this and act accordingly.

This fanbase needs a return to the organization's winning tradition. As soon as possible.