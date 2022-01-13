Cubs rumored to be in the market for former Cardinals' ace

Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick is making a concerted effort to move starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Kendrick is rumored to have offered up Montgomery to the St Louis Cardinals' biggest rival - the Chicago Cubs.

Montgomery was traded to the Cardinals at the trade deadline in 2022 from the New York Yankees for center fielder Harrison Bader. At the 2023 deadline, Montgomery was traded to the World Series champion Texas Rangers for Thomas Sagasse and Tekoah Roby.

Montgomery signed a one-year deal worth $25 million with the Diamondbacks, which included a player option for 2025. In a radio interview in October, Kendrick criticized the agreement. Montgomery seemingly ignored the criticism and opted in for 2025. The Diamondbacks are now shopping Montgomery to get the deal off the books.

The rumored move with the Cubs included the Diamondbacks receiving Cody Bellinger. Bellinger chose to pass on his opt-out clause after a decent 2024 season with the Cubs. This could keep him in Chicago through the 2026 season for $52.5 million. He would earn $27.5 million in 2025. He can opt out of the final year of the deal and get a $5 million buyout while entering free agency. He could also opt out and stay with the Cubs for a final year, making $25 million in 2026.

Bellinger could be a tremendous help as the Diamondbacks could lose several players due to free agency this offseason. One such player they could lose is Christian Walker. Bellinger would add his tremendous bat and added defense at first base.

Montgomery could join a Cubs rotation that includes Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad, and newly acquired Matthew Boyd.

Getting Bellinger out of the Cubs lineup would be great for Cardinals fans. But seeing Montgomery in Cubbie Blue would be hard to stomach. In 25 games in 2024, Montgomery was 8-7 with an ERA of 6.23 over 117 innings. He had 21 starts and saved one game.

Montgomery had a down season but is a workhorse. It would be disappointing to see him in the same division.

Kendrick is set on moving Montgomery. Even after a bad season, Cardinal fans must hope the trade is outside the NL Central.

The Cardinals are using this season to let the youth in the organization find their place. The Cardinals are likely out of the market to bring back Montgomery as they are seeking to drop salary to bolster their player development. As the MLB Winter Meetings get underway this week in Dallas, the Cardinals are likely shopping their highest-paid player - third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is owed a total of $32 million in 2025, $27 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027.