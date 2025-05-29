Could the Cardinals trade for Paul Skenes?

Two things just happened this week.

First, Derrick Goold of the Post-Dispatch wrote an article quoting John Mozeliak. In that article, he hinted that the Cardinals, based on the standings, could be buyers and not sellers at the deadline.

The second is Jim Bowden of the Athletic wrote it would make sense if the Pirates were to trade Paul Skenes.

What if both things were true, and the Cardinals traded for Paul Skenes?

We can have a debate on whether the Cardinals should pivot and become buyers. I wrote about how the Cardinals continue to straddle the fence, never going for a full rebuild or going all in. But let’s say the Cardinals change their thinking and go all in. What better way to start that process than adding Paul Skenes to the roster?

Bowden floated strong packages from teams like the Cubs, Dodgers, and Red Sox, headlined by top prospects like Cade Horton, Roman Anthony, and Dalton Rushing. Each of the deals involved a team giving up multiple of their top prospects, some of whom were among the best in all of baseball.

What would that trade look like for the Cardinals?

The Cardinals trading for Paul Skenes would cost them an arm and a leg

First, each team listed above gives up its number one prospect. For the Cardinals, that is JJ Wetherholt.

Second, each team gives up at least one top pitcher. The Cardinals' number-two prospect is Quinn Mathews, and our number three is Tink Hence. We would have to package one of those two.

Third, catching is a problem for the Pirates. They rank 24th in production from that position. The Cardinals have more catchers than they know what to do with. Ivan Herrera or Pedro Pages would be an improvement over Joey Bart or Henry Davis. I would give them their choice.

Another weak spot for the Pirates is first base. They rank 29th. Alec Burleson would be a perfect fit for them. They need bats, and he has a good one.

To get their package above the others, the Cardinals could add another top-20 prospect, such as Sem Robberse.

A package of Wetherholt, Mathews/Hence, Herrera/Pages, Burleson, and Robberse would be equal to if not better than the five packages Bowden came up with.

A starting staff made up of some combination of Skenes, Gray, Liberatore, McGreevy, Mathews/Hence, Graceffo, and Hjerpe would not be bad at all. Also, the Cardinals could get aggressive, spend some of the money they saved this year, and sign one of the top free-agent pitchers this offseason. Dylan Cease, anyone?