Complete list of every Cardinals 2026 MLB Draft pick slot

If there is one positive for the disappointment from the last few seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals have ample opportunity to boost up the farm system rankings while also putting together a capable major league team. Along with the All-Star festivities in Philadelphia will be the 2026 MLB Draft that kicks off on Saturday, July 11 and concludes on Sunday.

While the major league team flirts with playoff contention, Chaim Bloom will be concentrating on how to use his draft assets to speed up the rebuild. Even after some rotten draft lottery luck, the Cardinals are armed with the most picks in the top 86 selections, with Bloom having six picks in that span. They will have seven total picks on the draft's first day and in total, Bloom and Co. will be tasked with drafting 24 players over the weekend.

Cardinals scouting and development team will have their work cut out for them during the MLB Draft

Unlike other league drafts, the MLB first-year player draft will take time to pay dividends to the big league organization. With 24 chances to hit big, Bloom has more opportunity to get it right but can also be creative in how those selections are used. While prospects have been getting promoted faster than ever, the Cardinals have a timeline that does not need to be rushed and they can take their time developing their newly selected players.

1st Round - 13th overall

The Cardinals hope to get luck pushed their way on draft night like when JJ Wetherholt fell to them with the seventh pick in 2024. They will need a little more juju on Saturday since their first pick is not until the 13th spot, but there are likely to be plenty of top-rated prospects available at that slot. Using Baseball America's draft rankings, third baseman Ace Reese and a pair of lefty outfielders Sawyer Strosnider and AJ Gracia sit in the 12-14 spot on their big board.

Competitive Balance Round A - 32nd overall

The Cardinals receive their first extra pick by being either one of the 10 smallest markets or revenue pools. These selections alternate between Round A and Round B each year and are eligible to be traded. With the fourth pick in the round and 32nd overall, BA has infielders Aiden Ruiz, Jarren Advincula, and lefty pitcher Cole Carlon ranked near that slot.

2nd Round - 50th overall

This is where the fun starts for the Cardinals as they have a handful of picks packed closely together. They will select 13th again in round two and the second round is where teams lose picks for qualifying offers. In spots 49-51, Baseball America has second baseman Chris Rembert, shortstop Eric Becker, and two-way player Archer Horn.

Competitive Balance Round B - 68th and 72nd overall

In the Brendan Donovan trade to the Mariners, Chaim Bloom made out with some good prospects but also grabbed another pick from Seattle. Tampa Bay also threw in their own comp pick to complete the deal, giving the Cardinals picks at 68 and 72.

Things could get interesting here since these picks can also be traded, but Chaim may choose to take two bites at the draft lemon and stock up the prospect pile. If the choice is to stand pat, Baseball America has four outfielders and three pitchers who could be seen as the right pick at that spot.

3rd Round - 86th overall

The team's final pick in the top 100 comes in the third round at number 86. As the draft goes longer, there will likely be more and more conversation about slot values when discussing signing these players and how teams will attack younger amateurs.

Baseball America has multiple high school and younger college players ranked in this area of the draft. Any team selecting these prospects will have to pay enough to convince them to step away from school and another chance at a higher selection.

4th round - 114 overall

The last pick in the draft's first day comes in the fourth round, giving St. Louis seven total picks on Saturday. Baseball America is heavy on position players at this spot, listing multiple outfield prospects with a sprinkle of a pitcher or two.

5th round - 146 overall

In between round four and five is another round of compensation picks. It is in this round that a team who lost a free agent gets an extra pick as long as they meet other stipulations. Only three teams (Astros, Padres, Phillies) fell in this category so the Cardinals will select 146th overall in the fifth round. Once again, remaining signing money will be a talking point for the rest of the draft, and some teams may opt for older prospects at this point who are out of college eligibility or injured.

In rounds six through 20, the Cardinals will select 11th in each round, giving Chaim Bloom a total of 24 picks in the 2026 Draft. Make sure you check out Redbird Farmhands because he will be doing a live stream on the Dealin' the Cards podcast.