Complete list of Cardinals 2026 MLB Draft picks with clear emphasis on Day 2

The 2026 MLB Draft has officially concluded, and the St. Louis Cardinals certainly took some swings with their 23 selections. They made noise around the industry on Day 1 of the draft, with draft experts loving the talent they targeted with their league-high seven Day 1 selections. St. Louis went position player-heavy on Saturday, with five of those seven picks going to bats, but the Cardinals clearly had upside pitching that they wanted to target on Day 2 of the draft.

Whether it was position players or pitching, the Cardinals took a ton of swings on high-upside, toolsy prospects, often some of the youngest in the class, in order to chase impact talent that can help the organization long-term. While most, if not all, of the players selected are years away from sniffing the big leagues, this draft did a tremendous job of strengthening the Cardinals' farm system, one that was already viewed among the best in the game.

St. Louis Cardinals 2026 MLB Draft Picks

Round 1, No. 13 overall : OF Trevor Condon, Etowah HS (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 13)

: OF Trevor Condon, Etowah HS (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 13) CB Round A, No. 32 overall : RHP Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 25)

: RHP Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 25) Round 2, No. 50 overall: SS Rocco Maniscalco, Oxford HS (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 49)

SS Rocco Maniscalco, Oxford HS (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 49) CB Round B, No. 68 overall : OF Andrew Williamson, Central Florida (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 52)

: OF Andrew Williamson, Central Florida (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 52) CB Round B, No. 72 overall : RHP Dawson Montesa, West Virginia (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 161)

: RHP Dawson Montesa, West Virginia (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 161) Round 3, No. 86 overall: OF Caden Ferraro, Texas Tech (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 143)

OF Caden Ferraro, Texas Tech (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 143) Round 4, No. 114 overall : SS Dee Kennedy, Kansas State (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 79)

: SS Dee Kennedy, Kansas State (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 79) Round 5, No. 146 overall : RHP Cal Randall, UCLA (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 219)

: RHP Cal Randall, UCLA (MLB Pipeline rank: No. 219) Round 6, No. 175 overall : SS Owen Henne, Seton Hill

: SS Owen Henne, Seton Hill Round 7, No. 204 overall : RHP Derek Shaefer, Arizona State

: RHP Derek Shaefer, Arizona State Round 8, No. 234 overall : LHP Luke Harrison, Texas

: LHP Luke Harrison, Texas Round 9, No. 264 overall : C Jayden Lobliner, San Diego

: C Jayden Lobliner, San Diego Round 10, No. 294 overall : RHP Nick Bonn, Cal Poly

: RHP Nick Bonn, Cal Poly Round 11, No. 324 overall : RHP Jacob Haley, South Alabama

: RHP Jacob Haley, South Alabama Round 12, No. 354 overall : RHP Drew Horn, Middle Tennessee State

: RHP Drew Horn, Middle Tennessee State Round 13, No. 384 overall : OF Matthew Thomas, Cal State Northridge

: OF Matthew Thomas, Cal State Northridge Round 14, No. 414 overall : RHP Jaden Alba, Arizona State

: RHP Jaden Alba, Arizona State Round 15, No. 444 overall : RHP Brian Garmon, South Alabama

: RHP Brian Garmon, South Alabama Round 16, No. 474 overall : RHP Dallis Moran, Stetson

: RHP Dallis Moran, Stetson Round 17, No. 504 overall : 3B Jacob Johnson, Saint Mary's

: 3B Jacob Johnson, Saint Mary's Round 18, No. 534 overall: OF Gabe Camacho, UC San Diego

OF Gabe Camacho, UC San Diego Round 19, No. 564 overall : RHP Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

: RHP Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M Round 20, No. 594 overall: OF Kollin Ritchie, Oklahoma State

Of all these 23 selections, only one (Kolin Ritchie) has announced he will not be signing and is going back to school. Clayton Freshcorn, a dynamic right-handed pitcher from Texas A&M, may be another tough player to sign based on where he was drafted, but overall, the Cardinals should expect to sign most of the players in this class.

Some of the highlights of Day 2's selections include Freshcorn, who was a favorite prospect of many and expected to go much earlier than the 19th round, as well as UCLA right-hander Cal Randall, who has the best fastball in the class. The Cardinals are expected to see if Randall can transition to starting, but if he can't, he has the stuff to be an MLB high-leverage arm almost immediately.

Youth, athleticism, speed, and power are themes that seem to mark many of the Cardinals' picks. Rocco Maniscalco, for example, is the youngest player in the entire class and will not turn 18 until next May, and has Masyn Winn-like upside with potentially even more juice in his bat.

This draft is another huge vote of confidence in the Cardinals' player development group, which has been working hand in hand with the Cardinals' scouting department over the last year and a half to identify talent that they believe they can maximize. This allows them to target loud tools or unique profiles, knowing that their staff has the ability to help them hone those in and become great ballplayers.