Colin Cowherd's cruddy Cardinals take shows how out of touch he is with baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a rebuild for the first time in three decades. For over a century, the Cardinals have been one of the best franchises in Major League Baseball, having won 11 World Series trophies and being consistent contenders.

While the 2026 season will certainly be a step back in terms of contention, the reason for this step back is clear and necessary. The Cardinals are essentially starting from scratch with the organization, looking to build a contender from within. The farm system was recently ranked second by Baseball America, and the hope is that those prospects graduate in the near future to contribute to the major-league team.

The rebuilding Cardinals have generated a lot of attention, as this isn't territory they've been in throughout their history.

National pundit Colin Cowherd, who normally strays away from baseball and sticks to football and basketball, dipped his toes back into the baseball world following a recent survey of fans by The Athletic. Cowherd's premise with his argument was that the Los Angeles Dodgers becoming a super team has been good for baseball.

Colin Cowherd unfairly places the St. Louis Cardinals with other franchises like the Chicago White Sox, Athletics, and Miami Marlins.

On his show, The Herd, Colin Cowherd took time to discuss the state of baseball, particularly when it comes to the happiness of fans. Colin cited a survey by The Athletic wherein MLB fans stated they were three times happier with the sport now than they were three years ago. He then went on a tangent dragging the St. Louis Cardinals through the mud.

"The Dodgers are winning a lot and everybody is almost entirely happier, 3 times more happy than 3 years ago... What hurts baseball is the A's, the Marlins, the White Sox, the cruddy Cardinals, & the Pirates." Colin Cowherd

It's deplorable for Cowherd to mention the Cardinals with those other organizations, none of which can hold a candle to the Cardinals. It's even worse that only the Cardinals received a negative adjective to go with them.

Later in the interview, Cowherd AGAIN brings up the Cardinals in a negative way. "You can't let Cincinnati and St. Louis economies limit everyone else...There's a bottom 10% of everything." The Cardinals certainly aren't a bottom 10% franchise in baseball, and Colin Cowherd should know that.

This isn't the first time Colin Cowherd has berated the Cardinals. Back in August, he used his platform to take note of the attendance drop at Busch Stadium. Cowherd blamed the fans for not showing up to see a sub-par product. "St. Louis is currently 19th in MLB attendance. There was an argument it was the most rabid & loyal baseball city in America less than ten years ago," wrote Cowherd on his Twitter/X

While the Cardinals may finish in the same bucket at the Marlins, White Sox, A's, and Pirates (there's actually an argument that three of those four teams could make the postseason in 2026, ironically) this year, the Cardinals have been head and shoulders above those teams for decades now. St. Louis is also looking to be better than those franchises for many years to come.