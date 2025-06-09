Clayton Kershaw didn't take kindly to a pre-game video by the St. Louis Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals just wrapped up a three-game series over the weekend. The Cardinals took two out of the three games in the series, but they lost the final game 7-3 courtesy of former Cardinal Tommy Edman.

Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw was on the bump for the Dodgers in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon, and the Cardinals opted to play a fan-favorite video featuring Clayton Kershaw and Matt Adams.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw didn't take kindly to the St. Louis Cardinals playing Matt Adams' highlight home run from the 2014 NLDS.

Before the final game of the series, the Cardinals played a video of Matt Adams hitting a three-run home run against Kershaw from the 2014 National League Division Series.

In Game 4 of the series, the Cardinals were being shut out by Kershaw heading into the seventh inning. With two on and no one out, Matt Adams came to the plate. The Cardinals were down 2-0 in the game with a series lead of 3-0. The nearly 47,000 fans were sitting on the edges of their seats to see what would come of this at-bat.

Kershaw threw one of his classic curveballs down and in, and Adams launched it 367 feet over the right field bullpen. This three-run shot proved to be enough to win the game and send the Cardinals to the National League Championship Series.

When Kershaw saw the clip, he didn't love it. “I think it’s a little bush league, but I don’t expect anything less from these guys," said Kershaw. "So, it’s no worries.”

It really shouldn't worry Kershaw that the video was played. He and the Dodgers have had significantly more postseason success than the Cardinals since 2014, including World Series championships in 2020 and 2024.

While it may have been an example of the Cardinals throwing shade the Dodgers' way, Kershaw calling the video bush league shouldn't be the part that should aggravate Cardinal fans. Him saying that he expects this type of performance by the organization is a bit surprising.

The St. Louis Cardinals are known across the league as a respectable organization. For him to say that is both surprising and slightly petty.

Clayton Kershaw may have lost the playoff game in 2014, but he and the Dodgers were able to take the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals will head to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers August 4th-6th. The Cardinals should expect some form of video retaliation that day.