Checking in on under-the-radar 2024 Cardinals draft picks

Standouts from Rounds 12-18

Ian Petrutz, OF (Round 12)

Outfielder Ian Petrutz has been following along with Gazdar since being selected one round after the infielder. Petrutz, though, is having an even better run at it since his promotion to Peoria. The lefty outfielder had a great all-around showing in his 2024 debut season, hitting .344 with a .915 OPS, which earned him the bump up to High-A in 2025.

He continued right where he left off, putting up an .872 OPS with his first two professional homers to go along with eight doubles and a triple while tallying equal numbers of walks and strikeouts. The majority of that offensive production has come this month, as the 22-year-old has hit .313 with 10 walks this month, with eight of his 11 extra-base hits coming in May.

An interesting stat on Petrutz, though, is that after stealing five bases in 28 games last year, he only has one stolen base and has been caught an astonishing six times so far this year. It will be interesting to follow and see if Petrutz's baserunning can improve or at least see if more information is provided for how he has been caught so frequently this year.

Nolan Sparks, RHP (Round 13)

After putting together a solid four-year career at the University of Rochester, righty Nolan Sparks was selected by the Cardinals in the 13th round in 2024 and sent to Single-A to get his feet wet. Sparks worked as a starter for the majority of his college career, but the Cardinals opted to throw him in the bullpen with Palm Beach, and Sparks saw instant success.

The foray into pro ball went as well as anticipated for the righty when he went 3-0 with a hold and a save in 10 appearances out of the pen. Despite that success, the Cardinals wanted to tap back into the starter potential with Sparks, and he has pitched in eight games, including four starts, with Palm Beach so far this year. Even while he was working out of the bullpen in 2025, he was still filling three-plus innings each appearance, and his workload has steadily increased to at least five innings in his past two starts.

For the season, Sparks has thrown 31.2 innings and struck out 38 hitters while putting up a 3.69 ERA. His peripheral stats are nearly identical to his performance in 2024. In order to progress to the next level, Sparks may have to show some increased command after putting up at least 4.1 BB/9 since turning pro.

Mason Burns, RHP (Round 14)

Western Kentucky single-season saves holder Mason Burns was drafted in the 14th round after saving 15 games in 2024 while striking out 52 batters in 35 innings. After his selection, Burns spent the remainder of the 2024 season training with the team but did not tally an official inning pitched.

He has continued to fill the reliever role he had at WKU since debuting with Palm Beach in 2025 and has a hold and a save in 12 games pitched. In the 16.1 innings covered in those appearances, Burns has kept up the strikeout numbers, setting down 25 hitters on strikes, but his 13 walks show he has some command issues to work on. Seven of those 13 walks have come in his last 3.2 innings, which has contributed to his ERA increasing from 0.87 in April to 10.50 in May.

Brandt Thompson, RHP (Round 17)

Like Burns before him, Thompson also had to wait until 2025 to make his professional debut after being selected out of Missouri State University in the 17th round. For the Bears, Thompson was named Pitcher of the Year in back-to-back seasons while throwing 162 career innings and is ninth in school history with a 3.24 K/BB rate in 33 starts.

All but one of Thompson's professional appearances have come as a starter, although his most recent outing was a six-inning relief appearance. As a pro, Thompson is 1-2 with a 3.47 ERA but has continued to show his plus command, with 30 strikeouts against only five walks in 36.1 innings. Thompson does give up plenty of hits, but his ability to limit free passes prevents big innings.

Christian Martin, 2B (Round 18)

The Cardinals selected contact-oriented infielder Christian Martin in the 18th round after the left-handed hitter put up consecutive seasons with an above-.900 OPS and 30 or more walks each year. The organization sent him to Palm Beach for his debut, and he kept that same approach in Single-A, when he drew 24 walks and only struck out 13 times in 23 games. Although he only hit .206, Martin was still able to reach base at a .432 clip.

He has progressed more as a hitter in 2025 and has been less patient at the plate but has still drawn walks 10.9% of the time through 38 games. Even with swinging at more pitches, he has kept a consistent strikeout rate and seen more power, hitting seven doubles and a triple. Martin will most likely not progress into a power-hitting infielder, but he has already swiped 16 bases in his 61 career games and has only been caught three times. He has struggled a bit as a second baseman and has started to get some time in the outfield, receiving four starts in left field.