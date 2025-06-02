Checking in on under-the-radar 2024 Cardinals draft picks

The St. Louis Cardinals had a bit of MLB draft luck the past two seasons and look to take advantage of that lottery luck in the upcoming amateur draft. Last season, they were handed the seventh overall pick and made out like bandits when JJ Wetherholt fell to them in that slot. Before the draft, the infielder from West Virginia was seen going anywhere in the top five in early mocks, but he had a hamstring injury that limited him to mostly DH in his final season at WVU.

The Cardinals were convinced that the injury would not be a long-term issue and selected him seventh. After Wetherholt had a solid short-season stint with Single-A Palm Beach, the Cardinals invited him to big league camp, where he performed well but never really had a shot at the big league squad. The organization stayed aggressive with him and moved to Double-A Springfield, where he has continued to perform. Through 32 games, Wetherholt is hitting .284 with more walks (18) than strikeouts (17) and has popped 12 extra-base hits while adding six stolen bases. This is the performance expected by the team's top prospect (and 20th ranked overall), and he continues to look ready to push up the organization ladder quickly.

The MLB draft is never a sure thing, but the Cardinals looked to have a solid showing in the 2024 selection process. They will have another opportunity to make a splash for some high-level talent when they draft fifth this year. Beyond Wetherholt, there are plenty of guys who have successfully adjusted to the lower levels of the minor leagues and look to be ready to outperform their draft slot.

The Cardinals have plenty of talent from the 2024 draft progressing through the minors

Coming out of college, Arizona State catcher Ryan Campos was a two-time Collegiate Catcher of the Year semifinalist after showing great offensive tools with plenty of plate discipline, but he showed he needs more seasoning if he wants to stick behind the plate. Campos is a lefty-hitting catcher, but at 5'8, he is not the huge target pitchers love to throw to and does not have much projection in terms of power.

However, Campos has taken to the professional game well. He received a small sample of A-ball after the draft and struck out as much as he walked while hitting .319 as a 21-year-old. While the batting average is not where it was last season, Campos has progressed well at the A+ level. He is continuing to put together good at-bats, drawing 23 walks against 27 strikeouts in 141 plate appearances. The power is coming along slowly, with six extra-base hits, including his first professional home run. Surprisingly, he has also logged six stolen bases.

Defensively, Campos is performing about average. In his two professional seasons, he has thrown out 15 baserunners at a 21% clip but has five errors and two passed balls in 46 pro games.