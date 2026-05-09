Chaim Bloom to get "creative" if Cardinals' winning ways continue

By now, the St. Louis Cardinals are no longer a surprise flash in the pan at the beginning of the year. They have officially moved on from overperformers to legitimate, but still flawed, contenders in a tough NL Central. While the original plan for the season was to get some answers on the roster, which theoretically meant a lot of losing coming to St. Louis, that message was not passed on to Oliver Marmol or the roster, but does put Chaim Bloom in an interesting spot. The fans have also shifted their viewpoint on the season, wondering if the Cardinals should stick to the plan or make a run for it with the current group. On Cardinal Territory this week, Jim Hayes spoke to Chaim Bloom, who said the plan remains to build for the future but could get "creative" to add to the roster and go for it if the winning continues.

Another great episode of Cardinal Territory has dropped and we got the best of the best from Lance Lynn and @kgib44!



It's a must-watch for the whole family!



WATCH: https://t.co/q0w1esJSmD pic.twitter.com/CttoTIP8bY — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) May 7, 2026

While the main theme of the episode centered around the team needing consistency from their starters and the rest of the lineup, it started with Jim Hayes talking with former Cardinals Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn about what strategy they would take if St. Louis keeps winning ball games. The entire episode is worth a listen or watch as the trio begin by talking dogs before getting into the Bloom strategy and the desire for a little bit more from the rest of the roster. While Hayes got to speak to the POBO about what the plan is if the winning keeps up, Gibson and Lynn provided their thoughts and what they would do if they were in Bloom's shoes.

Chaim Bloom will find a way to go for it while remaining focused on the future if the Cardinals keep winning.

The question has been brought up on social media plenty since the start of the season, but the response has always been to wait until we know what this team is going to be. Now at the quarter point of the season, it is becoming more real to be able to ask that question and provide some semblance of an authentic answer. The information that Hayes provided should not be much a surprise to fans, as Bloom was, as always, well spoken and thorough in his response without giving away too much.

Assuming the #STLCards remain committed to the rebuild, that means they will likely trade:

- Riley O'Brien

- JoJo Romero

- Lars Nootbaar

- Dustin May



Are the replacements for those players so much worse where we see a big drop off in team performance? — Scott Plaza (@MrPlaztastic17) May 5, 2026

While the national media is finally noticing what the Cardinals have been doing this year, fans have already looked past that and now have their sights set on the playoffs. In order to do that, Bloom will have to plug some holes in the roster but do so without undoing the whole plan for the future. That is the current strategy that the new POBO is expecting to employ as the team continues holding its own and then some against quality opponents. In the episode, Hayes relayed that he asked Bloom what the plan would be, and the POBO said he would be "creative" when trying to go for it but stay the course for the future. Lance Lynn agreed with that thought, stating that the Cardinals have done a great job building the farm system and that can be used to their advantage. Lynn said that there are plenty of guys in the system with talent but will never make it in St. Louis, so using them to buy rentals for the short term is still a good strategy that will not hinder the timeline for continued success.