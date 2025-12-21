Chaim Bloom sets ideal timetable for next Cardinals trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have been relatively quiet this offseason despite being one of the most popular teams this winter.

As the calendar nears Christmas and the end of 2025, the Cardinals can tout only two major moves: a trade of starting pitcher Sonny Gray and a signing of free agent starting pitcher Dustin May. This swap of pitchers signifies a different approach for the Cardinals as they look to get younger and keep an eye on the future.

The rest of Major League Baseball has also been moving slowly with key free agents such as Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Tatsuya Imai still on the market and major trade candidates such as Joe Ryan, Edward Cabrera, and Ketel Marte still with their original teams.

Therefore, there hasn't been a huge amount of pressure for Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals to make moves. However, the desire to make a move, at least for Chaim Bloom and a growing portion of the Cardinal faithful, is growing as we near the end of the year.

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom intends on making at least one trade before the holidays are over.

When speaking with Tom Ackerman of KMOX early on Sunday morning, Chaim Bloom discussed the timing of the rest of the offseason for the Cardinals. Despite already making a couple of moves, Bloom's work is far from done. Ackerman asked how Chaim expects the rest of the offseason to go, and Bloom was quite honest about the club's plans regarding the trade market.

"I'd love to be able to get something done before the holidays," said Bloom. "There have been very active conversations throughout the industry and with us as well, and it would be great to be able to do that. I think just for the sake of continuing to move along in our offseason."

Bloom emphasized that Major League Baseball doesn't have a deadline, so conversations can move at their own pace, but he did want to get something done before the holidays. There is a bit of faux pressure for teams and players to consummate a deal before the holidays so that everyone can rest easy heading into the new year.

Chaim also spoke about the ample interest he's received from rival teams surrounding his key players.

"We continue to be very active in conversations certainly on the trade front and also continue to be in touch with a number of free agents," Bloom said of his conversations with rival teams. "I expect as the offseason goes on before the holidays, after the holidays we do still want to continue to add to this club."

We are just four days away from Christmas and just over a week away from the new year. While these dates aren't official deadlines, there is still a sense of urgency rising within Chaim Bloom to make a deal. The Cardinals have several appealing trade candidates including Brendan Donovan, JoJo Romero, and Willson Contreras. Others, such as Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, and Lars Nootbaar have also received interest.

The options are there for Chaim Bloom. The timing appears to be now. Let's make some deals, Chaim!