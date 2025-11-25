Chaim Bloom just sent a clear message to St. Louis Cardinals fans

It's not often that the St. Louis Cardinals steal headlines around Major League Baseball when it comes to big trades or free-agent signings, and it's even more rare to see them be one of the more aggressive and active teams in the early stages of the offseason. And yet, Chaim Bloom did just that.

The Cardinals sent shockwaves through the fanbase and baseball world on Tuesday as they shipped Sonny Gray and $20 million to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for starting pitcher Richard Fitts and high-upside pitching prospect Brandon Clarke. While Bloom has been open about the potential of a Gray trade for well over a month now, the aggressiveness regarding the timeline for a deal and the amount of money they ate on his contract to better the return sent a clear message to the fans who have been desiring change.

In his statements following the deal, Bloom's rhetoric doubled down on this new intensity that he is bringing to the Cardinals' front office.

Chaim Bloom just made it clear to Cardinals fans that he's committed to truly rebuilding the organization

When asked by the media about how trading Gray impacts the rebuild that the Cardinals are in the midst of, Bloom was very clear about the need to be urgent with this process.

"The more fully we commit to what we need to do, the better it will go and the quicker we will get there," Bloom said. "I don’t view this as something that’s about patience. I view it as something to attack with urgency."

One of the things that Cardinals fans seemed to lament the most over the years has been half-measured approaches from Mozeliak and the Cardinals' front office. When they were in contention and had teams with potential to make noise in October, they typically shied away from the aggressive moves that could have put them over the top. When things fell apart in 2023, they were relatively safe and uncreative with the "selling" moves they made. Ahead of 2024, they signed Sonny Gray, but supplemented him and the roster with mediocre moves. And in 2025, Mozeliak created a weird "runway and transition year" that seemed to make less and less sense as the year went on.

Bloom doesn't want to repeat those mistakes.

In Bloom's estimation, the Cardinals have a ways to go in their rebuilding efforts, and they need to be focused and ruthless in their moves to get back to being a powerhouse in the National League. It may be painful in the short term, like losing Gray, but in the long run, it's how you get back to contending. Bloom made that clear as well in the presser:

“We have somewhere we need to go and we’re not there now, and the way to get there is building on our core talent and [acquiring] promising, young talent.”

Will Fitts and Clarke end up being key contributors for the Cardinals? Who knows. But Gray clearly did not fit their timeline, and Bloom scoured the trade market to squeeze as much value out of his trade asset as possible to help the future of the Cardinals. Acquiring as many prospects and young players as possible with upside can only help the Cardinals' chances long-term, and it will be up to the Cardinals' new player development group to form them into a championship core.